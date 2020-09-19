Holdrege's Sarah Kruger cosplay costume a comic-con favorite

Kruger’s costume won the award for Master Craftsmanship at the Omaha Comic-Con and Best in Show at the Nebraska State Fair last year. When the pandemic struck, comic-cons were postponed or canceled this year. However, the San Diego Comic-Con decided to host a virtual version, which included the Masquerade Costume Competition.

“I probably would never be able to go because it is just so far away. When they put that up online that they are doing it digitally, I was like ‘Oh, my gosh, I can do this. I have photos,’” Kruger said.

She sent in photos of the process of making the costume and completed photos. Costume submissions were prejudged and were narrowed down to 50 entries with contestants from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Scotland, England, Italy, Germany, Lithuania, Egypt and Australia. After being selected as one of the final 50 artists, Kruger’s Astra, Queen of the Frostborn costume was chosen for Best in Show and the Costume Designers Guild Spotlight Award, which was the biggest honor for Kruger.

“Eventually I want to go into costume design. The Costumers Guild represents people who actually work for movies or TV shows. For them to actually recognize my character that I made and everything I’ve created from the ground up and to get that award I think is the best part. It’s my dream,” she said.