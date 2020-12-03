Holdrege YMCA to host 'Light Up the Y,' 'Polar Express' events

Polar Express

A new event this year will be the Polar Express. This event is based on the popular “Polar Express” Christmas movie featuring Tom Hanks. Families are encouraged to board the Y’s Polar Express bus, where they will listen to the “Polar Express” story and view neighborhood Christmas lights. The route will include competitors of the Holdrege Chamber of Commerce’s light contest.

After the ride, families will exit the bus to view the YMCA’s lighted trees and enjoy holiday music, fire pits, hot cocoa and individually wrapped s’mores.

The Polar Express bus capacity will be limited to 25 percent and will be loaded by family back to front and unloaded front to back. The bus will be sanitized between each tour. Masks will be required, and hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will be available.

The Polar Express rides are offered on Dec. 20, 21 and 22 at 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at the YMCA and are $5 for children ages 4 and older.

For more information about these events, go to ymcaoftheprairie.org or call the YMCA at 308-995-4050.