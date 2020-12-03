Holdrege YMCA to host 'Light Up the Y,' 'Polar Express' events

HOLDREGE — The Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege will spread Christmas cheer with two new events in December. Both events are tailored to this year’s unique challenges with COVID-19.
“We want to continue our family holiday traditions at the YMCA and are tweaking events just a little due to the virus,” Executive Branch Director Janell Brown said.
Light Up the Y
Businesses, organizations and families are invited to make the season bright by decorating 25 evergreen trees outside of the Y for the Light Up the Y event.
The Y will host a lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 13, followed by the annual gingerbread house decorating. The Y provides mini-sized gingerbread houses for families to decorate with assorted candies. The gingerbread house decorating will take place in the YMCA gym with tables spread out and one family allowed per table. Masks will be required, and hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will be provided.
The night’s events will be as follows:
- 5-6:30 p.m. — Gingerbread house decorating in the gym
- 5 and 6 p.m. — Dazzler cheer holiday performance
- 5:30 p.m. — Tree lighting ceremony and carolers
The event is free and open to the public.
Polar Express
A new event this year will be the Polar Express. This event is based on the popular “Polar Express” Christmas movie featuring Tom Hanks. Families are encouraged to board the Y’s Polar Express bus, where they will listen to the “Polar Express” story and view neighborhood Christmas lights. The route will include competitors of the Holdrege Chamber of Commerce’s light contest.
After the ride, families will exit the bus to view the YMCA’s lighted trees and enjoy holiday music, fire pits, hot cocoa and individually wrapped s’mores.
The Polar Express bus capacity will be limited to 25 percent and will be loaded by family back to front and unloaded front to back. The bus will be sanitized between each tour. Masks will be required, and hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will be available.
The Polar Express rides are offered on Dec. 20, 21 and 22 at 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at the YMCA and are $5 for children ages 4 and older.
For more information about these events, go to ymcaoftheprairie.org or call the YMCA at 308-995-4050.
