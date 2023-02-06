HOLDREGE – Strengthening father-daughter and mother-son relationships is the goal behind two upcoming events at the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege.

On Friday, Feb. 24, dads and daughters are invited to the “Under the Sea” Daddy-Daughter Date Night. Fathers and daughters are encouraged to dress up and enjoy a night of dancing, dinner and fun. They will also create a keepsake craft at the event.

The menu will consist of pulled pork sandwiches, cheesy potatoes, fruit salad, green beans, dinner rolls and dessert. A meatless option will also be available.

The event, which is for girls ages 4 and older and their dads or father figures, is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and will be at the Holdrege City Auditorium. Couples should register by Feb. 16.

YMCA Membership Director Micki Fisher said that girls look to their dads for a guiding hand through life.

“Dads don’t have to be perfect, but they need to spend time with their daughters,” Fisher said. “This night gives the dads an excuse to take time away from work, the TV and other distractions just for their girl.”

Fisher said if dads are unable to attend, girls can be escorted by step-dads, uncles, grandfathers and foster dads.

The YMCA is also offering a chance for moms and sons to have fun together with a Mother-Son Paint Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Paint Paradise will lead moms and sons step-by-step on how to create a painted masterpiece.

Fisher said the event gives moms and sons a chance to spend time together, and YMCA staff will take care of all the details, including the paint mess.

Moms and sons should register by March 8 to reserve a spot.

For more information or to register, contact the Don Sjogren Y in Holdrege at 308-995-4050.