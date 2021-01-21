Holdrege YMCA sets up outdoor ice rink

HOLDREGE — Holdrege area residents will be able to enjoy ice skating this winter, once Mother Nature cooperates.

The Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege has erected an outdoor ice rink and is waiting on three consecutive days of freezing temperatures to create the ice.

“It kind of came out through COVID. ... We were thinking of things that we can do and offer this winter to really make sure people are still moving and active and doing things. Trying to get creative on finding new avenues for that,” said Executive Branch Director Janell Brown about the idea for the ice rink.

The YMCA received a grant from the Phelps County Community Foundation to purchase the perimeter of the ice rink, and the 60-foot by 80-foot perimeter was erected last week. Once the rink has ice, it will be open to the community. The Y also will have skates people may use.

Brown is hopeful that they will be able to add the ice in the next few weeks if the weather cooperates.

“The snow isn’t helpful because it doesn’t create that flat surface. It’s best to be cold without the snow with the initial freeze,” Brown explained.