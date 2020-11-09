Holdrege YMCA serving free curbside breakfast to veterans Wednesday

HOLDREGE — The Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege will honor area veterans with a free curbside breakfast on Veterans Day.

The meal will be served between 8:30 and 9 a.m. Wednesday at 1415 Broadway in Holdrege.

For several years, the YMCA has served breakfast to veterans and their families on Veterans Day. However with the COVID-19 pandemic, the breakfast will look a little different this year.

YMCA Executive Branch Director Janell Brown said that the Y will serve breakfast burritos and fruit in a to-go package this year instead.

“We will miss visiting with our veterans, but to keep everyone safe, we felt curbside would be best this year,” Brown said. “This format allows us to show some appreciation to our veterans in a COVID-responsible manner.”

Students at Holdrege Elementary School will have a special greeting for veterans arriving 8:30-8:45 a.m. at the YMCA.

Veterans are encouraged to RSVP to ensure an accurate number of breakfasts will be prepared. RSVP by calling the YMCA at 308-995-4050 or by emailing jbrown@ymcaoftheprairie.org.

Honoring Our Veterans 2020