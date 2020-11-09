Holdrege YMCA serving free curbside breakfast to veterans Wednesday

HOLDREGE — The Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege will honor area veterans with a free curbside breakfast on Veterans Day.
The meal will be served between 8:30 and 9 a.m. Wednesday at 1415 Broadway in Holdrege.
For several years, the YMCA has served breakfast to veterans and their families on Veterans Day. However with the COVID-19 pandemic, the breakfast will look a little different this year.
YMCA Executive Branch Director Janell Brown said that the Y will serve breakfast burritos and fruit in a to-go package this year instead.
“We will miss visiting with our veterans, but to keep everyone safe, we felt curbside would be best this year,” Brown said. “This format allows us to show some appreciation to our veterans in a COVID-responsible manner.”
Students at Holdrege Elementary School will have a special greeting for veterans arriving 8:30-8:45 a.m. at the YMCA.
Veterans are encouraged to RSVP to ensure an accurate number of breakfasts will be prepared. RSVP by calling the YMCA at 308-995-4050 or by emailing
jbrown@ymcaoftheprairie.org. Honoring Our Veterans 2020
Amen Abood
Army PFC Abood served in Vietnam 1963-1966. Elise says, "Thank you for serving our country and defending our flag. With respect, honor and gratitude your family salutes you."
Amanda Amend
E4, Army National Guard 1996-2001. Emerson Elementary, 4th Grade Teacher.
Garrick Antillon
E4 Antillon served aboard the USS Nimitz from 2005 to 2011. Bonnie wrote, "Just wanted you to know how proud we are to have a son who served our country with honor. Thank you for your service, and happy Veteran's Day! Love Mom & Denver."
Helen Aunkst
Corporal, Women's Army Corps - Korea
Curtis Baack
E4 3rd Class Petty Officer Baack is a Machinist's Mate Auxiliary Fireman, serving on the USS Helena Submarine. He enlisted in 2017.
David Banner
SSgt, Air Force 1965-1973 - Vietnam
Derrell Barnes
Korean War
John Bates
Bates first served in the US Navy aboard the USS Belleau Wood from 1994 to 1997, and then in the Nebraska National Guard from 1998 to the present- including a deployment to Iraq with the 1075th in 2006 and 2007.
John Baughman
E-4 Specialist, Army National Guard 1982-1994 & 2005-2006; Iraq (OIF). Currently works in the Transportation Dept. for Kearney Public Schools.
Jeremy Bayley
SFC, 1999-2020, retired; OEF/OIF
Ginny (Tool) Bennert
Major, Nurse Corps 1963-1974
Ginny served our country for 11 years, in Greece and Germany.
John Bonk
Air Force 1976-1979
Trent Bosard
E-4, Marine Corps 1988-1992; Desert Storm. Currently Facilities Director for KPS.
Arthur Bralick
E-4/Specialist Navy 1981-1986. Currently Daytime Custodian at Central Elementary.
Jeremy Brill
Army 1195th Sergeant Brill served in the Army from 2003 to 2007, and the Nebraska National Guard from 2007 to 2010. He spent time in Korea, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Colleen said, "we are so very proud of your service, and grateful you are home!"
Norman Cady
Navy E-5 Cady served from 1965 to 1969, including in Vietnam. Joan says, "in appreciation of your love of God, family, and country. I treasure your years of service and our almost 50 years of marriage. Thanks for letting me ride along!"
Kenneth Carey
Major Carey served with DENTAC and served as Chief Resident at Womack Army Medical Center in Ft. Bragg, NC. He was Airborne and completed Combat Casualty Training. Mandy said, "Thanks for always choosing to help others. We love you! -Your family and friends."
Joel V. Carlson
Private Carlson enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard this year. Nancy said, "Thank you for choosing to serve, we are proud of you!"
John D. Carlson
Army 1st Lieutenant Carlson served with the 654th Regional Support Group from 2014 to 2018, including a tour in Kuwait. He joined the Reserves in 2018. Nancy says, " thank you for loving and serving God and the USA. We are proud and honored to be your family."
Wayne R. Carlson
Corporal Carlson served from 1951 to 1953. Nancy says, "you honored your family, community and God with your service. You are loved, respected, and valued."
Gene Casper
E4 Casper served from 1964 to 1968 with the 1035 Field Activities Group at Command HQ in Korea.
Michael Chavez
E4, Army 1986-1991 and 2003-2013; Persian Gulf, Iraq
Quinten Clausen
Spec5, Army 25th Infantry - 1969-1971 CuChi Vietnam. Bronze Star recipient.
John Covi
Colonel Covi served from 1966 to 1993. Kimberly wrote, "You are my hero for many reasons - thanks Dad!"
Jay Denzin
Senior Chief / E8 2000-present. He is currently deployed in support of counter-terrorism operations and has served in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve.
Kermit C. Diestler
Spec4 with Army 25th Medical Battalion 1961-1963 in Southeast Asia. Proud to have been based in Hawaii where his father was also as a Pearl Harbor Survivor, 1941.
James E. (Jed) Dimon
Colonel Dimon, a graduate of West Point '94, is currently serving defense at Offutt Air Force Base. Since 1994, he's been Commander of Ft Wainwright AK, plus deployments to Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc. Bette wrote, "We are so proud of you, and appreciate all you have done for our country. We thank you for your service to all of us. Congrats on your honor, duty, and service. We love you!"
Frank Dineen.
Dineen served from 1944 to 1946 aboard the USS United Victory. A Purple Heart recipient, he served across the south Pacific, including Okinawa.
Albert (Shorty) Dobberstein
Cole Dobberstein
Cole served from 1944 to 1946.
Glen Dobberstein
Glen served from 1942-1945.
Jack Dobberstein
Jack served from 1951 to 1955.
James Dobberstein
James served from 1941 to 1945.
Wayne Dobberstein
Wayne served from 1956 to 1960.
Robert Edson
Sergeant Edson served with B Company 1/327 1st Brigade 101st Airborne from 1966 to 1969. Beverly says, "it is with the greatest respect and love, your family thanks you for your bravery and sacrifices while serving in Vietnam to defend our country!"
McKinney Edwards
Spec4 Army Reserve 2018-present; currently at Horizon Middle School as a SPED Paraprofessional.
David Gifford
E5 Staff Sgt Air Force 2001-2008, OIF. Currently Business/IT teacher at Kearney High School.
Robert Goff
E-3 US Navy 1989-1992. Currently Media Productions at Kearney High School.
Rex Hand
PFC Hand served from 1951 to 1953. Gisel writes, "Your family couldn't be more proud of you! Thank you for your service."
Paul Hanneman
E-6 Army National Guard 1981-2006, Iraq. Currently Nighttime Custodian at Bryant School.
Shawn Hatcher
Chief Hatcher has served since 2003. Kimberly wrote, "Thank you for defending our freedom."
Monte Headlee
E4 Headlee served in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967. Cathy says, "thank you for your service for God and our country. We love you!"
Thomas Heaston
Heaston served from 1962 to 1965 at Thule Air Base in Greenland. "We are proud of you, thank you for your service! -Cynthia, John, Shawn & Barbara"
Brennan Heelan
Major (O4) Army 1985-2007, Afghanistan (OEF). Currently 8th grade Science teacher at Sunrise Middle School.
Joe Hehner
Petty Officer 3rd Class Hehner served 1954 to 1958, aboard the USS Skagit AKA-105 and Ft Marion LSD-22. He was a gyro man for the ships, and steamed across the Pacific including stops in the Phillipines, Japan & Hong Kong.
Robert Hobbs
Army Captain Hobbs served for 9 years total, serving with the 8th Reconnaissance & 893rd Trans Company.
Don Hollis
E-6 Staff Sergeant Army 1961-1970. Currently KPS Transportation Bus Driver.
Denny Houska
SPEC 4 Houska served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. Pat says, "thank you for your service to our great country, and for being a great husband, dad, and grandpa!"
George Jensen
T5, Army 77th Infantry Division 1944-1946. WWII Pacific theatre, Japan. Our hero...a true Patriot! George Jensen is a Purple Heart WW11 vet injured on the front lines during the Battle of Okinawa 1945. God Bless America!
Joel Johnson
Lieutenant Commander, Marine Corps; USS Repose 1961-1968 Pacific Ocean & South China Sea 1967-68. Grandpa, your legacy is one of service to your country and community. We are so proud to call you family!
Arthur Jones
SP/6 Army 1962-1967, Vietnam.
Wayne Karschner
Sergeant Karschner served with the 374th Tactical Air Wing from 1972 to 1975, including a deployment at CCK Taiwan. Monie writes, "Even though you were not thanked for many years, we want you to now know how much the service you gave is appreciated."
Sean Kirk
E-3 Navy AMSAN 1990 - 1996, Desert Shield, Desert Storm. Currently with KPS Facilities.
Ron Knaus
E5 Air Force 1965-1969, Vietnam plus 2 years with Air Guard.
Jeff Kotschwar
Currently assigned to Fort Bragg, Master Sergeant Kotschwar has served since 2003 and has been deployed to Iraq 3 times. Virginia says, "your integrity and patriotism are an inspiration to your family and all who know you. Thank you for your service & sacrifice."
Kris Krueger
E7 Krueger served from 1972 to 1976 and was aboard the USS Constellation / CVA64.
Monte Krueger
Army SPEC 4 Krueger served from 1970 to 1972, including a Germany deployment. Cheryl says, "because of you, and so many others - America is GREAT and getting GREATER all the time. Thanks and love- your family."
Rick Lear
Colonel Lear served in the Reserves C/1-322d CAV from 1990 to 1994, and then Army JAG from 1994 to current. He has served in Germany, Iraq, and Korea. Janet said, "Thank you for your service, your sincere dedication to family and to America. Your willingness to protect all Americans is appreciated. You are loved."
Rolland Lindgren
Senior Master Sergeant, Air Force 1955-1977. Cuban conflict, Thailand, Guam, Okinawa, Newfoundland, AK
Jerome Loeffelholz
E4, Fort Leonardwood, Fort Lee, then Vietnam - 1964-1965.
Benjamin McCammon
MM1 1941-1951, WWII and Korea.
Dale McCammon
CSF Chief Shipfitter USS Lexington Was onboard the USS Lexington when sunk May 8 1942. Also served on USS Bogue, carrier USS Cowpens and USS Ard 29. Stationed Bikini Atolls for first of 2 atom bomb tests 1940-1946
We miss you so much, Dad, and are proud of your service to your country. Love, Lori
Pat McLaughlin
E-6 Staff Sergeant Army Reserve 1983-1992, currently SRO Kearney Police Dept.
Daniel Medina
Army 506 FSC/504 MI Bgde Ft Hood Texas 2008-2012. Deployed to Afghanistan from 2011-2012.
Brandon Meseure
Yuma AZ 2010-2014
Thank you for your 4 years of service in the Marine Corps. Your dedication and love of country is inspiring.
Charles Messbarger
Army Captain Messbarger served from 1966 to 1968. Judy says, "with 5 children under the age of 7, you answered the call to serve in your profession. Your family appreciates you!"
Clyde Mickelsen
Sergeant Mickelsen served with the 21st Pilot Training Squad from 1957 to 1964. Joan says, "thank you for your service - I love you!"
Harry Mitchell
SP5 Mitchell served from 1958-1960 including a deployment in Germany.
Carl Moffett
Sergeant 2nd division 9th infantry regiment E Company 1950-1953 Korea
Thank you for your service to your country, your community, and your family. You are loved and appreciated.
Kyle Moore
E-3, Army National Guard 2010-2016. Currently Sunrise KCLC Site Coordinator.
Winifred (Knotek) Morgan
1st Lt., 7th Army 59th Evac Hospital 1942-1945. "Vinci" was a 1933 graduate of Ravenna High School. She took her nurses training in Chicago, IL and received her degree in 1939. She entered the service on Jan. 11, 1942 in Nebr. She served in North Africa, then on up to Sicily and entered the Dachau Concentration camp in Germany in April 1945 shortly after it was liberated. She and a few other doctors and nurses were selected to go into the camp to conduct research on the victims suffering from typhus. She wrote letters home about the conditions there that were published in her hometown newspaper, the Ravenna News. Vinci and Paul Morgan were married in Dec. 1945. Paul was a captain in the Army Corp of Engineers. Vinci died in 1988 and Paul in 2004. They are buried in Ravenna's Highland cemetery and this photo appears on their grave.
Jason Mundorf
E-4/Specialist Army National Guard 1990-1996. Currently Associate Superintendent for Kearney Public Schools.
Ken Nickerson
E5 2nd Class Petty Officer Nickerson served aboard the USS John F Kennedy / VAQ-140 from 1984 to 1988, including a steam through the Mediterranean Sea in 1986 and 1987. He's been a city letter carrier since 1989.
Wilbur "Curly" Nolda
PFC 17th Infantry regiment H Company. Killed In Action, Korea 1950-1951.
Dear Uncle Wilbur "Curly" you died in Korea so the South Koreans could be free. Fifty-five years later a daughter of one of those thanked me for your sacrifice.
Herbert Nolda
Boatswain 2/c Flotila 10 Group 29 Division 57 LCI91 & 92; USS Admiral HT Mayo - European-African-Middle Eastern theatre, Asiatic-Pacific theatre, American theatre 1942-1945
Dear Dad: You sailed the troubled sea in large and small ships to free those who had lost their freedom. Every June 6, D-Day, we remember you on Omaha Beach.
Virgil Nolda
PFC Army 36th Combat Engineers 1942-1945. WWII, landed at Anzio Beach, Italy in 1944.
Edward Northway
E-6 US Navy Retired Quarter Master 1992-2000/2001-2014. GWOT/OIF. Currently SPED Paraprofessional at Bryant and Horizon schools.
Andrew Olson
E-6 Staff Sergeant US Marine Corps 2002-2005. Currently Industrial Technology teacher at Kearney High School.
Larry Pazdernick
E-5/Specialist Army1975-1978. Currently Facility Network Admin for Kearney Public Schools.
Hubert Pesek
PFC Company H 5th Regiment 1917-1919, France WWI
Dear Uncle Hubert, in October 1918 your family was notified that you were dead. Then in April 1919 the joyous news came that you were back on U.S. soil, ALIVE!
Dean Peterson
Petty Officer 2nd Class Boilerman, USS Monssen 1951-1952; Korea.
Paul Pocock
Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Pocock served from 1968 to 1972 aboard the USS San Jose AFS7, including a stint at the Naval Air Station in Guam.
Larry Poland
Corporal Poland served from 1959 to 1963 with 3rd Battalion, Platoon 325, Maintenance Division. Lisa said, "thank you for your service to your country, God and your Family. Semper Fi is just your way of life! Your family loves and appreciates you always!"
Earl Rademacher
Army Specialist 2 Rademacher served from 1954-1956, including time in Japan. JoAnn says, "I feel that it makes one stronger and more patriotic. I feel serving makes you a better citizen."
Floyd B. Randall
Corporal 3rd Division WWI Western Europe; Bois de Le Charmel, Meuse-Argonne Offensive, Battle of Chateau-Thierry. Order of the Purple Heart, Silver Star 1917-1919
Floyd married his high school sweetheart, Edna Hammans in 1920, and they moved to their home near Gibbon where they lived until his death in 1997 at the age of 101.
Jim Rikli
Patron Four ATN3 Rikli served from 1964 to 1970. He served during the Vietnam conflict, aboard P3 Orion anti-submarine aircraft. Sue says, "thank you for your service to our God, our United States of America, and for our freedom."
Ramey Rivera Sr.
Rivera served with the Army from 1955 to 1957.
Ramey Rivera Jr
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Rivera served at NAS Miramar from 1988 to 1992.
Tom Ritchie
E-5 Specialist US Army Reserve 1970-1976. Currently Transportation Bus Driver for Kearney Public Schools.
Michele Rivera
E-5 Army National Guard 2005-2017; GWOT/OIF/OEF. Currently Paraprofessional at Buffalo Hills school.
J Robert Rizer
Tech 7 Rizer served with the US Army 361st Infantry from 1942-1945. Purple Heart recipient, awarded the Bronze Star.
Lee Rodehorst
Corporal, Germany 1952-1953
Thank you for your service to your great country. You are a man of remarkable character, admired by many. Your family loves and appreciates you!
Shizuo Sakurada
Sergeant Sakurada served with the 442nd from 1942 to 1945, including a stint in Italy. Colleen writes, "We are so proud of you!"
Lawrence Sandblast
Sergeant, Army GO 33 WD 45 1942-1945 & 1949-1952. WWII, Korea, Normandy, Rhineland, Ardennes. Distinguished Unit Badge.
Lee Sanks
Corporal, Army 66th Infantry 71st Division 1943-1947. WWII; Germany, France, Austria. Bronze Star recipient.
Edward Schledewitz
Army Corporal 1945-1946; WWII.
Robert Schleicher
SSGT, Army 1st Battalion 9th Cav - Tanker; Operation Iraqi Freedom, 5 commendation medals.
Tony Shada
5th Declaration Field Lineman Naples-Foggia, Roma-Arno, southern France, Rhineland. Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Service Arrowhead 1942-1945
Tony along with his four brothers all fought in WWII and all returned. He was extremely proud that he fought for our nations freedom. His greatest treasure - his family!
Scot Sheldon
E3 Sheldon served from 1994 to 1997, including 2 WES-PACs in the Persian Gulf. Cathy says, "thank you for your service and dedication. Your family is very proud and loves you very much!"
Kellen Skarka
Major, Marine Corps 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing 2000-present. Afghanistan Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal.
Kirk Smith
Sergeant Smith served in the 25th Infantry "Tropic Lightning" Division from 1965 to 1967 in Vietnam.
Clayton Stoppkotte
Navy E4/EOCN Stoppkotte has served 2016 to now, including 2 years on the USS Carl Vinson, and he was deployed in the Pacific touring Guam, Milan, and Vietnam. In July he completed Seabee training and is stationed in Gulfport, MS.
Alex Straatman
Major, US Army Reserve 2009-Present
Devin Stroh
Alpha TRP 134 CAV 2018-present
Paul Stroh
Major Charlie & HHC First Battalion 72nd Armor Regiment 1990-2010 Camp Casey, South Korea (DMZ)
Your family and friends are so proud of your service in the United States Army, Army Reserves, and National Guard.
Ronald Sutton
Sergeant Sutton served at Strategic Air Command Sergeant from 1972 to 1975, and has been a city letter carrier since 1982.
Duane Taylor
C Battery 2nd Battalion 1954-1958
Matthew Taylor
E-4 Matthew Taylor has served in the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan.
Donald Theis
Petty Officer 2nd Class D. Theis served from 1957-1961 aboard the USS Coral Sea CV-43 and Naval Air Station Moffett CA.
Jerrel Theis
A1C Theis has served at Tinker Air Force Base since 2017. Gisel writes, "Your family couldn't be more proud of you! Thank you for your service."
Richard Theis
Petty Officer 2nd Class R. Theis served from 1956 to 1960 with Air Development Squadron Five, including a deployment in Kadena, Okinawa.
Ronald Theis
Petty Officer 2nd Class R. Theis served 1957-1961, attached to a fighter squadron based out of Moffett, CA, then stationed at Barber's Point in Hawaii.
Bruce Thomsen
Sergeant Thomsen served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969, and was recognized with a Purple Heart. Carla said, "he was only 19 when he was there. I admire what he did and who he is."
Jerry Tool
Specialist 4th Class 1st Infantry 1st MP Co 1963-1965, Vietnam
Richard Tool
A1C 8th & 13th Tactical Bomber Squadron 1963-1967 Vietnam
Heather Ullman
US Army 1999-2007 OIF/OEF/GWOT. Currently SPED Paraprofessional at Bryant school.
Timothy Ullman
E-7 Ullman has served 21 years, including tours in Iraq & Afghanistan.
Frank E. Vacha
Corporal Vacha served in England from 1942 to 1945.
Roger Vance
Spec 5 Vance served with 88 HEM from 1967 to 1970 in Germany. Charlene wrote, "Proudly continuing the family tradition of military service to the United States of America since 1777."
Jeffrey Ward
Marine Corps E4 Ward first served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1989 to 1991, and then the Marine Corps from 1991 to 1997, including a deployment at Camp Schwab in Okinawa, Japan. Leola says, "Son, thank you for serving our country."
John James Vierk
SP4 Co A 3rd Battalion 101st Airborne Vietnam; Order of the Purple Heart 1968-1970
Thank you for serving. You lost many good friends in Vietnam and carried the scars of this time all your life. It was a lot for a 19-year-old to handle.
Kenneth Wenburg
RM1 Wenburg served from 1953-1962, in the Korean War and at The Fort Knox. Launa says, "For every day of grace. For every moment of peace. All that came from your sacrifices, we have you to thank. Today, we celebrate you. We love you, our hero."
Roy "PeeWee" White
PhM3c Cub One 6th Naval Construction Battalion - Attached to 1st Marines Guadalcanal 1942-1945
Roy "Pee Wee" served his country as a corpsman, followed up with 50 years of President of the Minden Fire Department.
Maurice Winslow
Medical Tech 4, Army Infantry 1943-1946 - WWII. Silver Star recipient
Louis S. Zwiener
Airman First Class Zwiener served from 1950-1954 in the Korean War.
