Holdrege YMCA invites community to find healthy balance in STRONG Challenge

HOLDREGE — The Don Sjogren Community YMCA is starting a free STRONG challenge Feb. 1 to encourage residents to get back on track with a balanced and healthy life.

Challengers may participate from home, work or any other location. This six-week STRONG Challenge requires just 20 minutes a day, five days a week and will encourage participants to get off the couch, play, connect, rest, serve and find balance in their lives.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed a healthy life for a lot of people,” YMCA Executive Director Janell Brown said. “This challenge will provide members and non-members the support and encouragement they need to have a more positive outlook on life and a healthier mind and body.”

Anyone interested in participating may register for the challenge on the YMCA website (ymcaoftheprairie.org). Challengers will receive three texts per week. The first text will announce the week’s theme and challenge, and the other texts will provide support and encouragement.

Some of the themes will include service, exercise and rest. Challengers will complete activities each week to help them thrive in that particular area of life. Both YMCA members and non-members participating in the challenge will be eligible for weekly prizes and a prize at the end for completing the challenge.

For more information about the YMCA or its programs, stop by the YMCA or call 308-995-4050.