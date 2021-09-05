Holdrege YMCA benefits kids through camps, sports, meals

HOLDREGE — The Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege served nearly 1,600 free meals to help nourish kids this summer at the YMCA Kids Café.

YMCA CEO Riley Gruntorad reported that 1,581 meals were prepared and served to children in June and July.

“The YMCA Kids Café has been nourishing kids for more than a decade, and we are proud to continue this important program to support local families,” Gruntorad said.

The meals were served from the First Presbyterian Church, where kids had a chance to eat and then visit with friends and volunteers.

“We are glad to have had the opportunity to touch the lives of so many kids and families through this program,” Gruntorad said. “We are grateful to our sponsors, staff and volunteers who made this happen. We are also grateful to the First Presbyterian Church members and leadership for allowing this program to operate from their kitchen.”

Also this summer, the YMCA had 582 camp registrations with an average of more than 50 kids per day attending YMCA summer camp. Another 25 children attended the Y-MAP middle school summer camp.