Holdrege woman sent to federal prison for selling meth to police informant

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege woman has been sentenced to prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Alicia Elliott, 32, was sentenced on June 22 to five years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine by U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard. Following her release from prison, Elliott will serve four years on supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

In November 2018, a confidential informant purchased meth from Elliott twice. During the first purchase, the informant purchased 14.4 grams of meth (one-half ounce from Elliott in Kearney. A week later, the informant purchased 25.8 grams (nearly one ounce) of methamphetamine from defendant in Elm Creek.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.