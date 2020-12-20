Holdrege woman identified as victim of Friday fatality north of Elm Creek

ELM CREEK - A Holdrege woman has been identified as the victim of a one-vehilce rollover crash north of Elm Creek Friday.

Valerie L. Hendricksen, 57, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala six miles north of Elm Creek on U.S. Highway 183 when she traveled onto the shoulder of roadway, said a Buffalo County Sheriff's Office news release.

The car rolled and Hendricksen, the lone occupant, was ejected. The exact time of the crash is unclear, but is believed to have happened earlier in the day.

Prior to the vehicle being located, acquaintances had contacted law enforcement inquiring about the vehicle, the news release said.

Foul play is not suspected. An autopsy was ordered.