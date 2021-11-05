Holdrege Veterans Memorial to be dedicated on Veterans Day

HOLDREGE – Governor Pete Ricketts will visit Holdrege on Veterans Day to help dedicate the new Veterans Memorial.

The ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. November 11 at the memorial site at Veterans Memorial Park (formerly South Park). The public is invited to attend.

In addition to remarks by Ricketts, the ceremony will also include the singing of the National Anthem by Luke Mills, singing of God Bless the USA by Jeff Cox, Presentation of Colors, Laying of the Wreath, a rifle salute and the official ribbon cutting by the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce.

The new Holdrege Veterans Memorial is on the northwest side of the baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park. It is a privately funded collaborative project of Phelps County Community Foundation, Phelps County Development Corporation, Palmer Brothers Granite Co., the Holdrege DAV and the City of Holdrege.

