Holdrege Veterans Memorial fundraiser postponed

HOLDREGE — The first all-day Veterans Memorial Fundraiser planned for Sept. 19 in Holdrege has been postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
South Central Nebraska CERT, in cooperation with other area organizations, was planning the Veterans Memorial Fundraiser to build and maintain a new veterans memorial.
“The current restrictions in place for COVID-19 make it very difficult to have the fundraiser,” said event coordinator Cody Tiedje.
Tiedje said they want to reschedule the event when they can, possibly next summer in early July.
“However long it takes, this event will happen,” Tiedje said. “We are dedicated to this project, and it will happen one way or another. We will use this as a blessing and make it bigger and better than it was going to be.”
The Holdrege Veterans Memorial will honor veterans who served in one or more federal services of the U.S. Armed Forces. It will be constructed on the northwest side of the South Park baseball field where it will be visible from Highway 183. It is estimated that at least $150,000 will be needed to build the monument, which will include five granite monuments listing the names of local veterans.
Tiedje said the community’s response to this event and the donations that have started coming in for the project have been “incredible.”
“Volunteers and people are stepping up from all different organizations,” he said. “It shows in a time like this that people are willing to go the extra mile to help a great cause.”
The Don Sjogren Community YMCA is planning a Veterans Memorial 5K that was to coincide with the Sept. 19 event. That walk/run will still take place as planned with proceeds going to support the project. Registration is due Sept. 9 at runsignup.com.
For more information about the veterans memorial project, go to holdregeveteransmemorial.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.