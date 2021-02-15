Holdrege Sun, under new ownership, will rise again this fall

“We just want to bring it up to industry-standards as far as things that you would get when you go to Kearney, you are going to get here now too,” Rahmann said.

Construction on the project has been slow due to challenges caused by the pandemic.

“We are excited to get things going. Unfortunately, construction business is a little crazy with COVID. There are so many hurdles and materials and things they have to deal with that aren’t typical. It’s not as fast moving as it usually would have been,” Rahmann explained.

Once construction is underway, Westcott and Rahmann expect the project to be completed in a few months. They hope to be showing movies at The Sun by the end of the summer or early fall. The company plans to keep affordable prices at the theater, and Suzy McConnell will continue to manage the movie theater.

“She worked for the previous owners. When we bought it, ‘We were like come with us.’ She is just fantastic,” Rahmann said.

Once the Sun reopens, Westcott and Rahmann hope people will enjoy a night out without having to leave Holdrege.

“We want people on a Friday night to say, ‘Hey let’s stay in town. Pack up the kids and we’ll go to a movie,’” said Westcott.