Holdrege Sun, under new ownership, will rise again this fall

HOLDREGE — The new owners of the Holdrege Sun movie theater hope to open by this fall.
Adjacent Properties LLC purchased the business in October from Strategic Community Investments Group. Adjacent Properties was formed in 2019 by Phelps Memorial Health Center with the purpose of economic development and reinvesting in the community.
“The hospital is nonprofit, but we have the mission of giving back to our community and helping support our loyal community that supports us,” said PMHC Chief Experience Officer Lacie Westcott.
The company also owns Mayfair Apartments and the Plaza Building, which houses Family Medical Specialties and Holdrege Pharmacy.
The Sun had been on the market for a while when Adjacent Properties made the move to purchase the theater.
“We worry about the possibility of a conglomerate coming in and taking over and upping prices and changing things. This was an opportunity for us to give back in a non-medically related atmosphere which was appealing,” said PMHC Director of Marketing and Business Development Holly Rahmann.
“We are very invested in our community and whatever we can do to make sure it stays vibrant and active,” added Westcott.
Adjacent Properties is working with Sampson Construction of Kearney to renovate and update the theater. Most of the changes will be focused on the aesthetics of the building.
“We just want to bring it up to industry-standards as far as things that you would get when you go to Kearney, you are going to get here now too,” Rahmann said.
Construction on the project has been slow due to challenges caused by the pandemic.
“We are excited to get things going. Unfortunately, construction business is a little crazy with COVID. There are so many hurdles and materials and things they have to deal with that aren’t typical. It’s not as fast moving as it usually would have been,” Rahmann explained.
Once construction is underway, Westcott and Rahmann expect the project to be completed in a few months. They hope to be showing movies at The Sun by the end of the summer or early fall. The company plans to keep affordable prices at the theater, and Suzy McConnell will continue to manage the movie theater.
“She worked for the previous owners. When we bought it, ‘We were like come with us.’ She is just fantastic,” Rahmann said.
Once the Sun reopens, Westcott and Rahmann hope people will enjoy a night out without having to leave Holdrege.
“We want people on a Friday night to say, ‘Hey let’s stay in town. Pack up the kids and we’ll go to a movie,’” said Westcott.