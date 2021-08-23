Holdrege students help area emergency responders train for mass injuries

HOLDREGE — Victims laid sprawled under the bleachers Saturday at Holdrege High School. Some had been impaled by sharp objects or pieces of rubble rested on top of their bodies.
While the wounds appeared real, the bleacher collapse scene was a mass casualty disaster exercise hosted by Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. PMHC EMT Marlene Williams began planning the exercise in April.
“Our hospital works with our emergency first responders to provide the best care for our patients,” said Keri Berry, PMHC public relations and foundation coordinator. “A drill like this helps them learn essential skills in emergency situations.”
The exercise was designed to teach first responders in the area of mass casualty and triage. Williams coordinated the event with fellow EMTs Tayler Williams, Wade Williams, Preston Smith and Haven Proud; paramedics Shelby Hudson Michael Fisher; and EMS Supervisor Miki Nichols.
Forty-five EMS personnel from PMHC, Holdrege Fire Department, Holdrege Police Department, Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Funk Rural Fire Department, Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department, Loomis Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Arapahoe Fire and Rescue and Elwood Fire and Rescue Department participated in the event. Great Plains Air provided helicopter service, and there were 41 volunteers from Holdrege High School and PMHC teammates and family members who portrayed victims during the event. Dr. Jeff Berney with Family Medical Specialties and Katie Luthy, PA-C, also assisted at the event.
Leslie Gunning-Scofield with the University of Nebraska Medical Center provided SALT (sort, assess, life-saving interventions, treatment and/or transport) triage training during the event.
Williams explains that during a mass casualty event, victims are assessed for 10-15 seconds and are tagged a color based on the severity of their injuries. Once they are triaged, medical personnel will assess and reassess each patient.
“Triaging is quick and get them out of there, and then they are reassessed and treated,” Williams said.
During the event, the personnel focused on taking things one step at a time in order to observe, learn and ask plenty of questions, Williams said.
“We wanted to make it educational, and the only way you can do that is run it slow,” she added.
As part of the event, Williams did moulage, or applied mock injuries to the volunteers.
“Since it was a bleacher collapse we had impaled metal in people. I had one of my boys from the high school, I had him with the broken femur. I used a white candlestick. I just break it and stick it in,” Williams explained.
Talks already have begun about hosting the event again next year with the drill featuring a bus accident.
“It’s something you hope never happens. By having this I always tell everybody it doesn’t matter if it’s a car wreck with four or five people or a bleacher collapse with 40 people, you are still triaging no matter what you are going out on. You have to take care of your worst person first, and that is what they do. This will be in their minds still in the future,” Williams said.