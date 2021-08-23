Holdrege students help area emergency responders train for mass injuries

Leslie Gunning-Scofield with the University of Nebraska Medical Center provided SALT (sort, assess, life-saving interventions, treatment and/or transport) triage training during the event.

Williams explains that during a mass casualty event, victims are assessed for 10-15 seconds and are tagged a color based on the severity of their injuries. Once they are triaged, medical personnel will assess and reassess each patient.

“Triaging is quick and get them out of there, and then they are reassessed and treated,” Williams said.

During the event, the personnel focused on taking things one step at a time in order to observe, learn and ask plenty of questions, Williams said.

“We wanted to make it educational, and the only way you can do that is run it slow,” she added.

As part of the event, Williams did moulage, or applied mock injuries to the volunteers.

“Since it was a bleacher collapse we had impaled metal in people. I had one of my boys from the high school, I had him with the broken femur. I used a white candlestick. I just break it and stick it in,” Williams explained.

Talks already have begun about hosting the event again next year with the drill featuring a bus accident.