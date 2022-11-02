Holdrege sculpture dedication ceremony planned for Veterans Day

HOLDREGE — A new bronze sculpture will be dedicated at a Veterans Day ceremony at Holdrege’s Veterans Memorial Park.

The 10 a.m. ceremony on Nov. 11 will include recognition of George and Mark Lundeen, creators of the new sculpture. New granite benches and new veterans’ names added to the monument in the past year will also be dedicated. The Holdrege American Legion will lead a Presentation of Colors, and a rifle salute is planned. Speakers will include Maj. Mark Kraus IV, Veterans Memorial Committee co-chair; Mayor Doug Young; and co-chair Ron Tillery.

The new bronze sculpture, created by Holdrege natives George and Mark Lundeen, is named “Never Forgotten.” The Phelps County Community Foundation gifted the sculpture to the memorial.

“The community has responded like they always do to make this important project possible,” Tillery said. “The memorial is taking shape, and as we commemorate and honor veterans on this solemn day, we’re also looking to the future. There will be more additions to the venue that enhance the visitor experience.”

Kraus, co-chairman of the Veterans Memorial Committee, said the installation of the bronze at the memorial adds a new dimension to the experience.

“As a Marine, it brings me back to my deployment to Afghanistan and the brothers we lost in Hellman Province, where I too stood at a memorial in a similar fashion. The service of all veterans is critical to the success of our nation, both those that did and did not come home,” Kraus said.

Phase one of the project was completed and dedicated on Veterans Day 2021 at a special ceremony with Gov. Pete Ricketts in attendance. Phase two of the project will be completed at the 2022 Veterans Day dedication ceremony.

“Much work continues to be in the works for follow-up phases of the project as the committee works to continue to evolve Veterans Memorial Park in a way that is deserving of the title it holds,” Kraus said. “I continue to be amazed by the dedication of the community to recognize the need to honor our veterans and to provide the support necessary to do it right. This process did not end with the initial dedication of the memorial, nor will it end as we dedicate the bronze and new names added this Veterans Day. As long as the light of freedom in the United States is carried by brave women and men, we will work to honor their service in new and fitting tributes.”

The Holdrege Veterans Memorial is on the northwest side of the baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park. It is a privately funded collaborative project of Holdrege Disabled American Veterans, Phelps County Community Foundation, Phelps County Development Corporation, Palmer Brothers Granite Co., the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Holdrege.

The memorial honors local residents and Phelps County natives, both living and deceased, who have served in the military. It includes five granite tablets listing the names of those who have served.

For more information about the Holdrege Veterans Memorial, visit www.HoldregeVeteransMemorial.com. To donate or add a name, visit www.phelpsfoundation.org.