Holdrege Public Library program tells how farm animals use their tails

HOLDREGE — Holdrege Public Library will present “Tales from Animals’ Tails” at 1 p.m. Monday in the main reading room.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The event is for children in kindergarten through fourth grade. Lori Swanson, Nebraska Extension assistant, will lead participants through STEM projects and learning activities. Children will learn how and why farm animals use their tails. From a cat using its tail to balance, to a horse using it to swat flies and show its aggravation, tails are an amazing part of animal science.
For more information about this event call Cindy at 308-995-6556.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.