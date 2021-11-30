Holdrege pondering new 56,000-square-foot library, facility location rankles some residents

A petition has been circulating in Holdrege for the library committee to reconsider other locations for the proposed library.

“Don’t go away thinking we are opposed to a library. That’s not it at all; just the location of it,” Melroy explained. “Doing anything with the memorial trees hurts so many people. They are so emotional about them.”

As the committee and library board have listened to the concerns about the project, Rehm said they are going to reassess some of the findings of the feasibility study done by BVH, including the proposed partnership with CCC and the day care as well as considering other possible locations.

“As it stands now, it’s a huge project. I think by revisiting some of these areas of concern we will be more successful in achieving our goal of a new library,” she added.

Rehm is going to consult with the Holdrege Tree Board about preserving the memorial trees at North Park, and the library committee will continue to have conversations within the community about the proposed facility.

“Hopefully we can preserve as many of the memorial trees as possible. I envision pollinator gardens. We want to keep the beauty of the park. We aren’t going to eliminate that,” Rehm said.