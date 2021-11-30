Holdrege pondering new 56,000-square-foot library, facility location rankles some residents

HOLDREGE — A proposed $24 million library project has garnered the attention of the residents of Phelps County.
A feasibility study for a new library facility was brought for review recently to the Holdrege City Council and would include a new library, day care and Central Community College in the southeast corner of North Park in Holdrege.
Bringing a new library to Holdrege has been Bev Rehm’s goal since she became the Holdrege Area Public Library board president in 2017.
The initial library building was a Carnegie Library built in 1907. It was renovated in 1967 to add an adult reading room and a children’s section. Since 1967, there have been few updates to the current structure.
Rehm had little experience in leading a project of this scope, so she took the advice of friends to form a library steering committee, which is comprised of nine community members, several of whom have experience working on similar projects. The group began work this spring to find an architectural firm and chose BVH Architecture of Omaha, whose projects include the Columbus Library, City Hall and Children’s Museum; Crete Public Library; Lincoln’s Children Zoo and Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer.
BVH Architecture and Morrissey Engineering, both of Omaha, conducted a visual observation of the existing building in May.
“Every system in the library — HVAC, electrical, the roof, you name it — are at the end of their life cycle or exceeding the end of their life cycle at this time. Basically, it’s just a matter of time before those systems essentially completely give out, and we would be looking at substantial costs and substantial repairs,” said Tana Fye, secretary of the Library Planning Committee, at the Nov. 16 Holdrege City Council meeting.
The building has had water damage, and it is likely tiles and other materials in the current facility contain asbestos. There are ADA accessibility and safety issues as well as insufficient parking at the current site.
Rehm said, “It’s served its purpose over the years, but the time has come where there are problems with infrastructure and ADA accessibility. It’s time to move forward and look for a new design.”
The committee and BVH hosted community engagement sessions this summer, including focus groups, a survey and an informational booth at the Phelps County Fair. The sessions helped assess the needs and desires of the community.
The proposed project would be approximately 56,000 square feet and would include lounge areas, study spaces, community tech zone with computer access, children’s area with family restrooms, a new moms’ room, interactive play area for kids, a teen hangout area with computers and study space, flexible makerspace, efficient staff space with private offices and adequate storage, staff break room, dedicated staff restroom, drive-thru service window, community room capable of seating 240 people and City Council chambers.
“Libraries of the future are not just about checking out books. They are becoming technology and teaching centers with computer labs and makerspace rooms, children’s activity rooms, just a resource where people of all ages, classes and cultures can congregate,” Rehm said about the new facility.
During the community engagement sessions, the planning committee agreed to explore potential partnerships for the new facility with a future day care tenant and Central Community College.
A site assessment was completed for the proposed project with 14 possible locations considered. The committee determined that the location on the southeast corner of North Park would be the most viable.
“We felt that it would be a viable location because by working together with the park it would become far more instrumental in revitalizing the community. The site is well-developed with large trees and shaded areas and scenic views to the North Park lake, which would allow for significant architectural and landscape design opportunities. The site allows for ample on-site parking that is critically lacking at this location,” Rehm said.
The proposed site has drawn criticism from some local residents who are concerned about the location, which includes about 40 memorial trees as well as memorial benches, according to Marge Melroy, a Holdrege resident. Melroy and fellow Holdrege citizen Rod Waldrip also fear that a large building and parking lot will take away from the tranquility of the park and may affect the wildlife there.
A petition has been circulating in Holdrege for the library committee to reconsider other locations for the proposed library.
“Don’t go away thinking we are opposed to a library. That’s not it at all; just the location of it,” Melroy explained. “Doing anything with the memorial trees hurts so many people. They are so emotional about them.”
As the committee and library board have listened to the concerns about the project, Rehm said they are going to reassess some of the findings of the feasibility study done by BVH, including the proposed partnership with CCC and the day care as well as considering other possible locations.
“As it stands now, it’s a huge project. I think by revisiting some of these areas of concern we will be more successful in achieving our goal of a new library,” she added.
Rehm is going to consult with the Holdrege Tree Board about preserving the memorial trees at North Park, and the library committee will continue to have conversations within the community about the proposed facility.
“Hopefully we can preserve as many of the memorial trees as possible. I envision pollinator gardens. We want to keep the beauty of the park. We aren’t going to eliminate that,” Rehm said.
A primary role of the library board is fiscal responsibility, and they want to be sure the community can support a project of this size. Despite the criticism of the proposed site location, Rehm is optimistic about the future of the new library.
“One thing that has become clear with public comments over the past few days ... there is a desire for a new library in the community. I think we can work together as a community to make this a possibility for the generations to come,” Rehm said.