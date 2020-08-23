Holdrege Police, Phelps County Sheriff using grants for selective alcohol enforcement

HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Sheriff and Holdrege Police departments received grants from the Nebraska Department of Roads Highway Safety Office for selective alcohol enforcement running from Aug. 21 through Sept. 7.
The Phelps County Sheriff Department received up to $2,500 and the Holdrege Police Department up to $1,000 to pay for overtime earned for the DUI enforcement. Officers will be working overtime during this time period to enforce alcohol violations in the community.
In Nebraska in 2019 there were:
- 36,706 crashes
- 11,939 injury crashes
- 17,198 people were injured
- 212 fatality crashes with 248 fatalities
- Alcohol was involved in 24% of fatal crashes
In Holdrege/Phelps County there were 124 crashes, 64 injuries and one fatality.
Statewide, there was one crash every 14 minutes, 47 persons injured every day and one person killed every 35 hours. The economic loss in terms of dollars was $5,058,849,940 in Nebraska.
All drivers are encouraged to drink moderately and have a designated driver if you intend to drive after drinking alcohol.
