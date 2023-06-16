HOLDREGE — Chapter H, a local P.E.O. chapter, has completed a task some thought was impossible.

Its Memorial Committee has placed a permanent P.E.O. Star Memorial markers on 68 gravesites of its 106 past active members at Prairie Home Cemetery.

Star Memorials will soon be placed at past members’ gravesites in nearby cemeteries.

The project began last fall when the P.E.O. president brought home a new idea from a state convention. She had learned that some P.E.O. chapters placed P.E.O. stars on the graves of members (“sisters”) who had joined what P.E.O. calls “the Chapter H Eternal.”

In the past, the Holdrege chapter had given a book to the Holdrege library in memory of a sister who had died or marked her passing in some other meaningful way.

The chapter embraced the new star memorial idea, member Sylvia Person said.

“We’d had two sisters pass away in 2021, and we thought placing memorial stars on their graves would be a nice thing to do,” she said. “But how could we mark the graves of these two recent sisters and not think about the others? Where do we draw the line in the sand?”

They decided that other deceased sisters deserved star memorials, too. But that raised another question: How far back should they go?

Active members who pass away are considered members of Chapter H Eternal, “but we had many more women who were members, but for many reasons were not active members when they passed,” Person said.

Research begins

Last Nov. 1, the chapter officially formed a committee to look into placing PEO Memorial Star markers by graves of all Chapter H Eternal members.

Person volunteered to chair the group. Committee members included Ashley Maloley, Sherry McClymont, Susan Johnson, Sandra Slater, Roxine Nelson and Lindsay Ecklun.

On Dec. 6, the chapter gave the green light to the project. Nelson, Slater and Person began combing through cemetery records to find the grave of each member.

They found records that went all the way back to the founding of the P.E.O. Chapter H on Dec. 14, 1889. It was Nebraska’s eighth chapter, hence the Chapter H name.

They learned that the first death of a member occurred in 1891, just two years after the chapter was formed.

With the help of Slater, who is the staff at the historical society at the Nebraska Prairie Museum, they were able to identify or recover specific information about all 106 members who have passed on since the chapter was founded.

In February, Person created a database with a list of names of Chapter Eternal members. To help pay for expenses, they asked each current member to pay for one marker.

“It was kind of fun, I wanted to do my aunt and my mother,” she said.

Research was taxing, but “so interesting. Sometimes a member had a nickname. We looked for Minnie Swanson, but we found out her real name was Ora Fay Swanson,” Person said.

“On some grave records, a woman was recorded under the husband’s name, so we had to find out who a man’s wife was. That was another complication,” she said.

Person can’t say how many hours she spent scouring museum genealogy records. “Quite a few,” she said. “I pretty much did the grunt work as far as getting proper grave locations.”

The chapter then purchased 75 star markers from the Largen Manufacturing in Creighton and got busy.

The big dig

When it was time to install the stars at gravesites, Person and her husband Kent got training from Greg Swanson, the caretaker/manager of Prairie Home Cemetery. They watched as he installed the first star.

The stars had to be placed in the cement around the tombstone. That process required a hammer drill.The group needed a few generators as well.

On April 16, the first day, six people, using three hammer drills and a generator, put markers on 50 graves.

“My family had a generator from an ice storm and Kent got that thing running,” Person said. Rob Olson and Shawn Florell brought hammer drills.

The six placed the markers in three to four hours, Person said. She, Kris Olson and Sherry McClymont located and marked the graves and tried to keep track of which ones were completed.

On April 29, five workers — the Olsons, Sherry McClyont and the Persons — installed 15 more, using battery-operated hammer drills.

That left six graves they could not find. Finally on May 22, they found five of those. “It is possible that the one remaining grave does not have a marker. A marker for her husband was not found,” Person said.

Still looking

Currently, 68 Star Memorials stand on graves in the Prairie Home Cemetery. Two more are at the cemetery in Axtell. Others will soon be placed in cemeteries in places like Bertrand and other outlying towns.

Sylvia Person said cemetery records show that some of the “lost” members were buried there, “but perhaps they never had a marker.”

Chapter members found burial sites for all but nine of those 106 members who have passed. They learned that one was cremated. Another donated her body to science.

She said cemetery records show that some of the “lost” members were buried there, “but perhaps they never had a marker,” Person said.

Research continues for the graves of 18 more sisters who were probably buried in cemeteries in Bertrand and Gothenburg or in churchyards. “We have seven others who probably were cremated or buried far out of state, like in Oregon,” she said.

They also learned that the families of three deceased members had already put P.E.O stars on their graves. “Families can still do that, but the chapter will do it from now on, and we’ll volunteer to install it,” Person said.

“It was fun. We had a real good group of people,” she said.