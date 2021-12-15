Holdrege men plan Christian school in former YMCA building

The former R7 building was purchased for the school’s location, and Legacy Christian School was established as a nonprofit organization. Loberg and Reed are serving on the board of directors.

The pair have no qualms with the Holdrege Public School system, including the teachers, administrators and school board members, but they were concerned about the possibility of local officials not having a voice in decisions.

“When does it become a non-local decision and they are forced to do some of those things that most people in this area don’t want? This is just another option for families,” Loberg explained.

“We are not doing this because we are displeased with anything the local school boards and administrators have done. Phelps County has some of the best elementary schools I think around, and a lot of the teachers still there taught me. I respect them. I trust them. It’s giving that other option to the parents. It’s nothing the school has done, but it’s what else we can offer?” Reed added.

What they plan to offer will be a Bible-based, nondenominational education for preschool through fourth grade. The five pillars of the school are Bible-Based, Discipleship-Driven, Parent-Partnership, Education-Focused and Legacy-Building.