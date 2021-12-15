Holdrege men plan Christian school in former YMCA building

HOLDREGE — Logan Reed graduated from the eighth grade with eight students in his class.
Reed attended the former R4 country school in rural Holdrege, and he hopes the new Legacy Christian School will embody a similar foundation and environment.
“It was just a great learning environment,” Reed said. “I wanted to kind of replicate and give that opportunity to other families and other kids.”
Reed had the idea to start a Christian school about five years ago when the former R7 country school was on the market. However, the Don Sjogren Community YMCA purchased the building in 2016.
“For whatever reason, it wasn’t God’s timing back then,” Reed said.
This spring, the YMCA placed the building for sale, and Reed saw an opportunity to pursue the idea of a Christian school in Holdrege. Reed reached out to fellow Holdrege resident, Ben Loberg, about his idea and vision for the school. Loberg and Reed both had concerns about the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed health education standards.
“We started talking about it. I said, ‘Hey, I think this is something our community needs.’ I think there is some momentum there with some of the standards that were being presented to some of the school boards,” Loberg said.
The former R7 building was purchased for the school’s location, and Legacy Christian School was established as a nonprofit organization. Loberg and Reed are serving on the board of directors.
The pair have no qualms with the Holdrege Public School system, including the teachers, administrators and school board members, but they were concerned about the possibility of local officials not having a voice in decisions.
“When does it become a non-local decision and they are forced to do some of those things that most people in this area don’t want? This is just another option for families,” Loberg explained.
“We are not doing this because we are displeased with anything the local school boards and administrators have done. Phelps County has some of the best elementary schools I think around, and a lot of the teachers still there taught me. I respect them. I trust them. It’s giving that other option to the parents. It’s nothing the school has done, but it’s what else we can offer?” Reed added.
What they plan to offer will be a Bible-based, nondenominational education for preschool through fourth grade. The five pillars of the school are Bible-Based, Discipleship-Driven, Parent-Partnership, Education-Focused and Legacy-Building.
They hope to create a foundation for the students to make the decision to become a Christian and to stand up for their beliefs. They plan to teach the Bible in class, and give students and teachers the opportunity to pray together and for one another.
Class sizes will be about 15 or fewer, and the pair plan to add fifth and sixth grade to the school within a few years.
There is a private day care operating in the facility that will continue to lease the space, and they are looking for ways to partner with the day care. The YMCA and Studio 3:4 currently lease spaces at the building, and those leases will be honored until their completion.
The school building will need some repairs before opening next fall, including replacing one septic system, part of the roof, lights in the gym and some flooring. A few of the classrooms need to be renovated as well as new windows installed.
Fundraising efforts have began for $500,000 in order to pay off the building and for the required maintenance. An anonymous donor will do a $100,000 match for the first $100,000 raised by Feb. 28. All donations will be made through the Phelps County Community Foundation until Legacy Christian School’s tax-exempt status is approved. Donations can be made online at legacychristian-school.org.
The school’s board recently held an informational meeting for the public with about 150 people in attendance. People have expressed interest in donating, attending and working at the school. Their vision is to serve students and families from around the region.
“This isn’t just a one-town, one-school, one-church vision. We want the whole community to rally around it,” said Reed.