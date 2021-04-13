Holdrege man to use insanity defense in alleged killing of two men

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man accused of killing two men and seriously injuring his lawyer is intending to rely on an insanity defense.
Manuel Gomez, 47, of Holdrege appeared Tuesday in Phelps County District Court after filing a motion of his intention to rely upon the insanity defense. Gomez’s defense attorneys, Jeff Pickens of the Nebraska Commission of Public Advocacy and Phelps County Public Defender Nancy Freburg, requested a continuance of the hearing that would consider the extension of the time period that speedy trial will not run and to set a trial progression schedule. Pickens told Judge Stephen R. Illingworth that the defense would need until at least May 7 to have Gomez evaluated.
Corey O’Brien and Mariah Nickel with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and Phelps County Attorney Michael Henry had no objection to the motion of continuance. Illingworth granted the continuance.
Gomez is accused of killing Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse, 64, on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.
In July, Gomez pleaded not guilty to the following felony charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of being an habitual criminal.
Earlier in July, Gomez was found competent to stand trial. Gomez had underwent two competency evaluations in 2019 and was found incompetent to stand trial. Judge Terri Harder then committed him to the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment.
Burton and Rogers died Feb. 21, 2019, at Sunrise View Apartments in Holdrege where they lived. Morse, a lawyer who was representing Gomez at the time he was shot, suffered wounds at his house at 416 Logan St., which he also used as his law office. Morse was able to call 911 for help after he was shot.
When authorities arrived Morse identified Gomez as his shooter, records indicate. A motive for the shootings hasn’t been released.
Gomez’s next hearing is set for May 24 at Phelps County District Court.