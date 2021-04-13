Holdrege man to use insanity defense in alleged killing of two men

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man accused of killing two men and seriously injuring his lawyer is intending to rely on an insanity defense.

Manuel Gomez, 47, of Holdrege appeared Tuesday in Phelps County District Court after filing a motion of his intention to rely upon the insanity defense. Gomez’s defense attorneys, Jeff Pickens of the Nebraska Commission of Public Advocacy and Phelps County Public Defender Nancy Freburg, requested a continuance of the hearing that would consider the extension of the time period that speedy trial will not run and to set a trial progression schedule. Pickens told Judge Stephen R. Illingworth that the defense would need until at least May 7 to have Gomez evaluated.

Corey O’Brien and Mariah Nickel with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and Phelps County Attorney Michael Henry had no objection to the motion of continuance. Illingworth granted the continuance.

Gomez is accused of killing Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse, 64, on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.

