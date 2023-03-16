OMAHA — A Holdrege man took a plea deal after being indicted for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Cory Sikes, 41, was federally indicted Aug. 16 in United States District Court and charged with receiving child pornography beginning Oct. 30 until Jan. 10 and possession of child pornography on Jan. 13.

Sikes pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. In exchange for his plea, the Acting United States Attorney Steven A. Russell dropped the charge of receiving child pornography, according to court records.

Court documents state devices seized during the execution of a search warrant showed Sikes’s personal cellphone containing 120 images of child sexual abuse material and another 483 images that were questionable. His laptop contained 350 images of child sexual abuse material and another 500 images that were questionable. The images depicted minors under the age of 12.

Sikes was previously convicted in August of 2017 of attempted rape of a child and possession of child pornography in military court in Hawaii. He was required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Sentencing for Sikes is scheduled for May 15 in Lincoln.

The Hub is following guidance from RAINN, a national anti-sexual violence organization, in describing the material Sikes pleaded guilty to having as child sexual abuse material. Charging documents refer to the material as child pornography.