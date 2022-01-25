Holdrege man sentenced to six years in prison for child porn

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man was sentenced to six years in prison for transportation of child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced that Reynaldo Gonzalez, 23, of Holdrege was sentenced recently in federal court in Omaha for transportation of child pornography. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. handed down the sentence.
There is no parole in the federal system.
After completing his term of imprisonment, Gonzalez will begin a five-year term of supervised release. Gonzalez was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.
Between January and June 2018, Gonzalez uploaded 13 videos of child pornography to DropBox. The videos included boys between 6 and 12 years old.
On Feb. 2, officers obtained Gonzalez’s cellphone and located 19 images of child pornography. Gonzalez admitted to obtaining child pornography through Kik messenger and DropBox. Officers later located more child pornography on Gonzalez’s DropBox account.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.