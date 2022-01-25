Holdrege man sentenced to six years in prison for child porn

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man was sentenced to six years in prison for transportation of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced that Reynaldo Gonzalez, 23, of Holdrege was sentenced recently in federal court in Omaha for transportation of child pornography. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. handed down the sentence.

There is no parole in the federal system.

After completing his term of imprisonment, Gonzalez will begin a five-year term of supervised release. Gonzalez was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Between January and June 2018, Gonzalez uploaded 13 videos of child pornography to DropBox. The videos included boys between 6 and 12 years old.

On Feb. 2, officers obtained Gonzalez’s cellphone and located 19 images of child pornography. Gonzalez admitted to obtaining child pornography through Kik messenger and DropBox. Officers later located more child pornography on Gonzalez’s DropBox account.