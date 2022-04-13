Holdrege man sentenced to prison for meth distribution in Kearney

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Matthew Carpenter, 37, of Holdrege was sentenced Friday by United States District by Judge John M. Gerrard to nine years in federal prison for possession of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Following his prison term, Carpenter will serve five years on supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

On Jan. 25, 2020, a Kearney Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop of Carpenter. Initially, he pulled over. Moments later, he sped away through a trailer court. The KPD officer caught up to the vehicle within a minute. Carpenter had left the car abandoned in the street with his passenger sitting in the car.

KPD officers were able to follow Carpenter’s foot tracks in the snow leading to a storage shed. Inside the shed officers found Carpenter hiding. Carpenter had a scale in his pocket. KPD also found three bags of suspected methamphetamine just inches from where Carpenter had been crouched down hiding.

The substance was sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Laboratory where it was confirmed to be at least 52 grams, or 1.8 ounces, of pure methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Kearney Police Department and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.