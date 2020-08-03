HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man died after a one-vehicle car accident Thursday in Holdrege.
According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, Randy Wells, 34, was operating a pickup when the vehicle left the roadway near 18th Avenue and Gustin Street in Holdrege. The pickup was westbound on 18th Avenue when it left the roadway and wrecked.
Wells was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, Holdrege Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Phelps County Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.