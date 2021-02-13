 Skip to main content
Holdrege man dies after vehicle collides with a ambulance in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY - A Holdrege man died Friday night following a two vehicle crash involving an ambulance south of Holdrege.

Around 10:20 p.m. the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Harlan County. The crash happened when a suburban driving east crossed the center line and collided with a westbound ambulance from Priority Medical Transport, said NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas.

The suburban driver, Colter Bronstad, 36, of Holdrege was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the ambulance both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospital, the release indicated.

There was no patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

