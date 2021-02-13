Holdrege man dies after vehicle collides with a ambulance in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY - A Holdrege man died Friday night following a two vehicle crash involving an ambulance south of Holdrege.

Around 10:20 p.m. the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Harlan County. The crash happened when a suburban driving east crossed the center line and collided with a westbound ambulance from Priority Medical Transport, said NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suburban driver, Colter Bronstad, 36, of Holdrege was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the ambulance both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospital, the release indicated.

There was no patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash.