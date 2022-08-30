Holdrege man charged with possession of child pornography

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege sex offender is facing child pornography charges in federal court.

According to court records, Cory Sikes, 40, of Holdrege was federally indicted Aug. 16 in United States District Court. Sikes is charged with receiving child pornography beginning Oct. 30 until Jan. 10 and possession of child pornography on Jan. 13. The child pornography allegedly involved minors less than 12 years of age.

Sikes was previously convicted in Aug. 2017 of attempted rape of a child and possession of child pornography in military court in Hawaii. He was required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 17 in Lincoln. Due to Sikes’ criminal history, he will remain in federal custody.