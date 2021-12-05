Holdrege library taking holiday break in December from children’s programs

HOLDREGE — There will be no children’s programs at the Holdrege Public Library during the month of December while the children’s library staff members enjoy a short break.
These programs include “Jingles & Rhymes” and “Alphabet Soup” story time and Lego Club.
All programs will resume in January 2022. For more information about program dates and times, contact Cindy at 308-995-6556.
