Holdrege library’s LEGO Club meets Saturday

HOLDREGE — Attention kindergarten-fourth grade LEGO fans join us for LEGO Club at 10 a.m. Saturday downstairs in the Holdrege Area Public Library conference room for a morning of LEGO building.
LEGO enthusiasts will enjoy turning the library’s collection of LEGOs into impressive works of art.
Moms and dads are welcome to join the LEGO building fun.
This program is free of charge. For more information, call Cindy at 308-995-6556.
