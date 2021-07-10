 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holdrege library plans Lego time, animal friends program
0 Comments
top story

Holdrege library plans Lego time, animal friends program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Library books teaser
Barrett Stinson

HOLDREGE — Kindergarten through fourth graders can enjoy Lego building and an animal program.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lego enthusiasts can turn Holdrege Area Public Library’s collection of Legos into impressive works of art. Lego Club meets at 10 a.m. today (Saturday) downstairs in the library’s Community Room for a morning of Lego building fun. Parents may build as well. Lego Club normally takes place the first Saturday of each month.

At 1 p.m. Monday, Lori Reiner and her therapy dogs, Eva and Finn, will present the Animal Friends program.

Both events are free. For more information, call Cindy at 308-995-6556.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News