Holdrege library plans Lego time, animal friends program

HOLDREGE — Kindergarten through fourth graders can enjoy Lego building and an animal program.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Lego enthusiasts can turn Holdrege Area Public Library’s collection of Legos into impressive works of art. Lego Club meets at 10 a.m. today (Saturday) downstairs in the library’s Community Room for a morning of Lego building fun. Parents may build as well. Lego Club normally takes place the first Saturday of each month.
At 1 p.m. Monday, Lori Reiner and her therapy dogs, Eva and Finn, will present the Animal Friends program.
Both events are free. For more information, call Cindy at 308-995-6556.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.