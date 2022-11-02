Holdrege Library begins food drive for local food pantry

HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Library’s Food4Fines program will be cancelled this year because the library will no longer charge fines.
The new food drive will run until Nov. 14. All food received will be donated to the Phelps County Food Pantry to help county residents that are in need.
“We are unable to accept expired items or home canned food, but we hope to be able to collect enough food to substantially help people in our area. With the holidays coming up — and the food-focus that comes with them — it is cruel to ignore those that are in need during this time of celebrations,” said Director Michael Burris. “For those people that are able to have enough and to spare, this is a painless way to clean out their pantries and simultaneously assist their fellow citizens. We’re just trying to encourage a little more giving during a time when it means so much for our neighbors.”
In addition to canned goods, any nonperishable food items may be donated and will be gratefully accepted by the library staff.
This year, the library is also serving as a Toys for Tots sign-up location, and a sign-up location for the Pantry’s assistance program, where families in need may register for assistance with the holidays. Sign-up sheets are available at the entrance to the library.