Holdrege Library begins food drive for local food pantry

“We are unable to accept expired items or home canned food, but we hope to be able to collect enough food to substantially help people in our area. With the holidays coming up — and the food-focus that comes with them — it is cruel to ignore those that are in need during this time of celebrations,” said Director Michael Burris. “For those people that are able to have enough and to spare, this is a painless way to clean out their pantries and simultaneously assist their fellow citizens. We’re just trying to encourage a little more giving during a time when it means so much for our neighbors.”