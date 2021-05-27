 Skip to main content
Holdrege, Kearney residents part of 2021 Leadership Nebraska class
Holdrege, Kearney residents part of 2021 Leadership Nebraska class

Leadership Nebraska
Nebraska Chamber Foundation, courtesy

LINCOLN — Three Kearneyites and a nominee from Holdrege have been selected for the 2021 Leadership Nebraska class.

The three from Kearney are:

- Brenda Jensen, city of Kearney;

- Kelly Kreger, On Point Construction Management; and,

- Lisa Tschauner, University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Representing Holdrege will be:

- Rochelle Jurgens, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.

The Nebraska Chamber announced the members of its 2021 class Wednesday. This year’s class is the 13th in program’s history.

Participants have been selected from across the state and possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents. All candidates have demonstrated an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.

The program consists of six sessions covering a range of key Nebraska issues, including economic development, health care, education, agriculture, government and policy development.

