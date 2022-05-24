 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Holdrege, Kearney High students score a 36 on ACT

  • 0
Pete Ricketts - ACT scores

Gov. Pete Ricketts (center), NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt (front left), ACT CEO Janet Godwin (front right), honorees and guests gather at a Monday ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda, recognizes students for top ACT scores.

 Courtesy photo

LINCOLN – Twenty-two Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2022 scored a 36 on the ACT.

Elkhorn South and Millard North had the most students with top scores in this year’s graduating class, with three apiece. Kearney High School and Omaha Creighton Preparatory School each had two students honored.

Graduating students who earned a top score from Hub Territory are Isabella Cao, Kearney; Aaron Sturtevant, Holdrege; and Hung Vu, Kearney.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education recently hosted a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda to recognize graduates from the class of 2022 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam.

“Achieving a top score on the ACT exam is an impressive feat,” said Ricketts. “These top-performing students have dedicated themselves to academic excellence, and their hard work has paid off. Thank you to the parents and teachers whose guidance has made their success possible. To the students – congratulations.”

People are also reading…

NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and ACT CEO Janet Godwin joined the governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments.

“Congratulations to the remarkable Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT,” said Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. “These students are nothing short of incredible, working through extremely difficult circumstances and overcoming obstacles through hard work and dedication. All of Nebraska should be proud of their accomplishments, and we wish them the best in the future.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

20 graduate from 2022 Leadership Kearney

20 graduate from 2022 Leadership Kearney

During a two-year program that includes 10 sessions, participants attend a series of educational outings in which they learn about the functions of Kearney’s government, its economy and other key elements on which the community is built.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nearly two million displaced in India's Assam floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News