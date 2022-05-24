Holdrege, Kearney High students score a 36 on ACT

LINCOLN – Twenty-two Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2022 scored a 36 on the ACT.

Elkhorn South and Millard North had the most students with top scores in this year’s graduating class, with three apiece. Kearney High School and Omaha Creighton Preparatory School each had two students honored.

Graduating students who earned a top score from Hub Territory are Isabella Cao, Kearney; Aaron Sturtevant, Holdrege; and Hung Vu, Kearney.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education recently hosted a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda to recognize graduates from the class of 2022 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam.

“Achieving a top score on the ACT exam is an impressive feat,” said Ricketts. “These top-performing students have dedicated themselves to academic excellence, and their hard work has paid off. Thank you to the parents and teachers whose guidance has made their success possible. To the students – congratulations.”

NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and ACT CEO Janet Godwin joined the governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments.

“Congratulations to the remarkable Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT,” said Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. “These students are nothing short of incredible, working through extremely difficult circumstances and overcoming obstacles through hard work and dedication. All of Nebraska should be proud of their accomplishments, and we wish them the best in the future.”