Holdrege High School starts nearly $1M expansion project

HOLDREGE — Construction was set to begin Monday on a nearly $1 million expansion to Holdrege High School’s weight room.

School officials have been aware for many years that the current weight room is undersized, and it became even more apparent when social distancing was in place during the pandemic, said Superintendent Todd Hilyard.

“During the summer when we were doing strength training for athletes, our groups had to get very small to maintain social distancing in that space,” he explained.

Students often have to use the multipurpose room, the gym or even the hallways to do exercises due to the lack of space in the weight room.

“By the time you put all your big equipment in there and you put 20-25 kids in there, it’s not the best environment,” Hilyard said.

The Holdrege Public Schools Board of Education recognized the issue and began looking at ways to expand the area to fit the school’s needs. The $965,000 expansion was approved at the board’s January meeting, and the bid was awarded to Paulsen Inc. of Cozad.

While the school has enough money in their building fund to pay for the project, it has been approved by the Nebraska Department of Education to use up to $846,000 ESSER III funds for the expansion.

The current weight room is approximately 2,000 square feet, and the expansion will make it roughly four times larger. Students will be able to continue to the use the current facility during construction. The main inconvenience will be the elimination of five to 10 parking spots during the six-month construction process.

Hilyard noted that more than 200 students use the weight room each day, and that supporting the overall health for all students is important.

“We are working daily with athletes and non-athletes for better physical shape now. We hope when they become adults to use some of that same knowledge to help themselves stay in good physical condition,” he said.