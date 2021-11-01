Holdrege grad wins 2021 National FFA Star Farmer award

INDIANAPOLIS — Agriculture is an industry with many technological advancements behind the scenes, and Grady Johnson wants to use the latest and greatest technology to help his farming operation succeed.

“For me, it’s just seeing what’s next,” said Johnson, a member of the Holdrege FFA. “There’s been a lot of innovations in agriculture, and it’s fun to be on the forefront of those and see how we can do more with less.”

Johnson was selected as the American Star Farmer at the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo this year in Indianapolis. Johnson’s parents, Blake and Holly Johnson of Holdrege, were awarded Honorary American FFA Degrees.

Holdrege FFA was given a Three Star Chapter Rating on the national level for the 13th time in 14 years.

Johnson’s supervised agricultural experience is primarily about baling cornstalks. While he sells a lot of his bales to feedyards so Nebraska’s livestock have something to eat during the winter, he said the production of ethanol – a corn-based innovation in the fuel industry — is also a crucial part of his forward-thinking business strategy.

Corn and ethanol weren’t always what Johnson was focused on, though. He got his start as an independent farmer by raising sheep.