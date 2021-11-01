Holdrege grad wins 2021 National FFA Star Farmer award

INDIANAPOLIS — Agriculture is an industry with many technological advancements behind the scenes, and Grady Johnson wants to use the latest and greatest technology to help his farming operation succeed.
“For me, it’s just seeing what’s next,” said Johnson, a member of the Holdrege FFA. “There’s been a lot of innovations in agriculture, and it’s fun to be on the forefront of those and see how we can do more with less.”
Johnson was selected as the American Star Farmer at the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo this year in Indianapolis. Johnson’s parents, Blake and Holly Johnson of Holdrege, were awarded Honorary American FFA Degrees.
Holdrege FFA was given a Three Star Chapter Rating on the national level for the 13th time in 14 years.
Johnson’s supervised agricultural experience is primarily about baling cornstalks. While he sells a lot of his bales to feedyards so Nebraska’s livestock have something to eat during the winter, he said the production of ethanol – a corn-based innovation in the fuel industry — is also a crucial part of his forward-thinking business strategy.
Corn and ethanol weren’t always what Johnson was focused on, though. He got his start as an independent farmer by raising sheep.
“It started when I was between my freshman and sophomore year of high school,” he said. “I got into sheep production. I always worked for the family operation, but I wanted to start my own business. ... And then that (sheep) went to the wayside as the years went on.”
As a business owner, he learned some of the most valuable information related to finances and management in his ag classes. The Agricultural Experience Tracker, or AET, was a particularly helpful bit of technology during his formative years.
“AET was really my first experience with some sort of financial or record-keeping system,” he said. “And it showed you the importance of that, and it helped your operation grow.”
Johnson’s best advice for FFA members who want to start their own journey is to keep an open mind and embrace new techniques, innovations and ideas.
“I felt like FFA was the way to let you step out of the comfort zone and try something new,” he said. “You can make anything possible. Start early and figure out what you like.”
About the American Star Awards
Each year at the National FFA Convention and Expo, four FFA members are honored with American Star Awards for outstanding accomplishments in FFA and agricultural education.
The American Star Awards, including American Star Farmer, American Star in Agribusiness, American Star in Agricultural Placement and American Star in Agriscience, are presented to FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through completion of an SAE. A required activity in FFA, an SAE allows students to learn by doing, by either owning or operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business, or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.
Other requirements to achieve the award include demonstrating top management skills; completing key agricultural education, scholastic and leadership requirements; and earning an American FFA Degree, the organization’s highest level of student accomplishment.
Sixteen American Star Award finalists from throughout the U.S. were nominated by a panel of judges who then interviewed the finalists this fall. Four were named winners during the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo this year, which was held in Indianapolis. Winners received cash awards. Case IH, Elanco Animal Health and Syngenta sponsor the awards.