Holdrege grad finalist for FFA American Star Farmer award

While still in high school, Grady began a sheep operation, fattening up feeder lambs and raising ewes to have lambs.

“It was something we had never done before and it interested me. I could do a lot of it myself. It was meeting a bunch of new people. I met sheep buyers from all over the place and people that helped me and just learning a whole new industry and how the lamb markets worked,” Grady said.

Grady continued to find ways to grow his family’s operation. He began a custom cornstalk baling operation in order to remove some of the residue from the field after harvesting corn each year.

“There is a lot of residue when you grow especially 250-plus bushel corn. I wanted a way to get rid of some of the residue so the strip tiller can get in easier. You get better emergence out of the corn the next year,” Grady explained. “So not only did this solve our residue problem, but it kind of made a different bale on the market.”

Grady often would spend weekends buying lambs at sale barns throughout Nebraska, and he was very involved in Holdrege’s FFA chapter.