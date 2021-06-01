Holdrege firefighters save more than 100 rabbits in Monday structure fire

HOLDREGE — More than 100 rabbits were saved during a fire Monday afternoon in Holdrege.

The Holdrege Fire Department responded to a structure fire at about 4 p.m. Monday in southwest Holdrege. The fire began in a workshop and spread to a lean-to shelter for the owner’s livestock, said Holdrege Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wagner.

About 100 to 150 rabbits were evacuated from another building on the property that was about two feet from the fire.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 14 firefighters responded to the fire, and they were able to put the fire out quickly, Wagner said.

“The roof had already fell by the time I got there. It was metal, and you have to pick out all the metal to get to the bottom. It took us quite a while for overhaul,” Wagner added.

The shed was filled with equipment, and Wagner presumed the fire was electrical. He was unsure of the cost of the damage.

No one was injured during Monday’s blaze, Wagner reported. He was unaware of any animals being lost in the fire.