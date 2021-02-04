Holdrege ends mask mandate three weeks early

HOLDREGE — In a 4-3 vote, the Holdrege City Council voted to rescind its mask mandate at its regular meeting earlier this week.
The mask mandate was rescinded immediately after the council’s vote.
Councilman Trent Fuecker made a motion to rescind the mask mandate but keep the council’s recommendation for community members to wear masks and for business owners to decide whether patrons wear masks in their establishments. Council members Ben Johnson, Nicolas Smith, Corey Wiese and Fuecker voted in favor of removing the mandate.
Council members Mike Sisson, Mary McDermott and Dale Herrington voted to continue the mask mandate.
In a letter to the City Council, Dr. Scott Ehresman with Family Medical Specialties in Holdrege recommended continuing the temporary mask ordinance.
“We have seen a significant viral decrease since this prevention was implemented. The masks have been a safe and easy intervention to help us achieve our mutual goals: keeping our loved ones safe and healthy, the ability to have in-person learning and keeping businesses open,” Ehresman wrote.
Holdrege City Council originally approved the temporary mask mandate with a 6-2 vote Dec. 7 in order reduce the spread of COVID-19. The ordinance required masks be worn indoors through Feb. 23 by anyone 5 years of age and older.
Ehresman also stated that there have been 138 cases of COVID-19 in Phelps County in the last four weeks. The community viral spread is considered contained when the positivity rate is less than 5%.
Currently Phelps County is at 16.8% compared with a previous rate of 23.2%.
The city of Holdrege hospital occupancy rate has a max of 25 patients with an average daily census of 12. On average, two patients have COVID-19.
During the council meeting, Dr. Jeffrey Berney with Family Medical Specialties thanked the City Council for everything they have done to take care of the health of the city.
“We want to let you know the mask mandate has been working. The hospital has been slowing down, and lives have been saved. We understand keeping the mandate is a very tough decision, and we know you need to make the right decision for yourselves,” Berney said to the council.
Dr. Krista Stoecker with Family Medical Specialties reiterated the importance of continuing the mandate.
“We’ve gotten to a good spot. We take away intervention, we don’t think we are going to stay here right now. We are at 3% of the population is vaccinated. We got new variants coming from every direction. It’s not really a time to lift what we are doing. It’s worked beautifully,” she said. “We support the mask mandate. We don’t want to see this forever. It has absolutely worked, but we feel it’s a little early to remove that intervention.”