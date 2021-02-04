Holdrege ends mask mandate three weeks early

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ehresman also stated that there have been 138 cases of COVID-19 in Phelps County in the last four weeks. The community viral spread is considered contained when the positivity rate is less than 5%.

Currently Phelps County is at 16.8% compared with a previous rate of 23.2%.

The city of Holdrege hospital occupancy rate has a max of 25 patients with an average daily census of 12. On average, two patients have COVID-19.

During the council meeting, Dr. Jeffrey Berney with Family Medical Specialties thanked the City Council for everything they have done to take care of the health of the city.

“We want to let you know the mask mandate has been working. The hospital has been slowing down, and lives have been saved. We understand keeping the mandate is a very tough decision, and we know you need to make the right decision for yourselves,” Berney said to the council.

Dr. Krista Stoecker with Family Medical Specialties reiterated the importance of continuing the mandate.