Holdrege emergency crews get realistic training in mass casualty drill

HOLDREGE — Sirens whirred, and the screams of children filled the air.

Parents rushed toward the school bus that had been struck by another vehicle, hoping to find their children as emergency personnel began triaging the scene. Victims poured off the bus, coughing and crying. Burns and bloody wounds covered their bodies.

This scene was just a drill, but the exercise provided realistic training in mass casualty and triage for emergency first responders.

The drill was hosted for the second year by Phelps Memorial Health Center and was held at Brewster Field in Holdrege. EMT Marlene Williams helped organize this year’s training. She has been teaching mass casualty training and conducting mass casualty drills throughout the state since 2004. Williams also does moulage, or the creation of mock injuries, for the drills.

Departments and emergency personnel from across Central Nebraska participated in Saturday’s event including PMHC, Holdrege Police Department, Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, Holdrege Dispatch, Phelps County Emergency Managers, Furnas County Sheriff’s Office, Tri-City LifeNet, AirCare, Nebraska State Patrol and volunteer fire departments from Holdrege, Funk, Loomis, Bertrand, Alma, Wilcox, Beaver City, Arapahoe and Stamford. About 25 volunteers portrayed victims during the exercise.

The day began in the classroom with presentations by Eric Jensen, a registered nurse with St. Elizabeth’s Regional Burn and Wound Center, and Leslie Scofield, MPH, director of First Responder Education at University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Before beginning the drill, Williams explained the scenario to the volunteers who portrayed victims. Many of the victims were on a school bus that the scenario involved being struck by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver. Williams explained to victims how to act and particular ailments that some of them needed to portray.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, screams pierced the air and panicked victims began coming off the bus. Some eagerly accepted help, while others were frantic, wanting to get to their siblings or friends that remained on the bus.

During the event, first responders assess the victims for 10-15 seconds and gave them a colored tag based on the severity of their injuries. Once they were triaged, medical personnel will assessed and reassessed each patient.

The drill focused on education and is run slower than real-time.

Alison Walker, a junior at Holdrege High School, volunteered as a victim at the event with her 11-year-old brother, Liam Walker. Alison screamed for her brother as he was escorted to a different triage area.

“It got really real for me, even though I knew he was perfectly fine,” she said.

Dr. Jeffrey Berney, physician medical director for Phelps County EMS, attended the event, saying that it was one of the better ones he has observed. The chaotic nature of the scene is similar to a real mass casualty, and the training helps personnel learn to maintain organization and focus on examining patients, he said.

“It’s a wonderful training with the chaos involved and so many people,” he said.