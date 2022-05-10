Holdrege elementary teacher inspired by mom, honored by national group

HOLDREGE — Teaching art runs in the family for Schyler Brundrett.

Her mom, Brandy Edgren, is the art teacher at Holdrege Middle School, and Brundrett teaches art at Holdrege Elementary School.

“She has always been somebody I look up to,” Brundrett said about her mom.

She graduated with a degree in art education from Fort Hays State University and taught for a year at Osceola Public Schools before returning to her hometown.

Brundrett has taught at the school for three years, and she has a formed a tight-knit working relationship not just with her mom but also Holdrege High School art teacher, Nancy Wiese.

“I love working with her. She has a great sense of humor, and she really loves the kids,” said Wiese about Brundrett.

Wiese nominated Brundrett for the Artsonia 2022 Art Education Leadership Award, and Brundrett was selected as one of 15 recipients from across the country. The award honors pioneers in the art education community who continuously inspire their peers and engage students.

Artsonia is an online platform that allows students to showcase their art to family and friends. The artwork can be used to create and purchase keepsakes, with 20 percent of the revenue returning to the local art classroom.

Brundrett uses the program to upload all of her students’ artwork and to connect with their parents. She doesn’t typically send home artwork until the end of the year, so it is a way for family and friends to see what their children have been working on in her classroom. Once an Artsonia profile is made for a student, it will continue to be updated throughout their primary and secondary education.

“I think she puts every single piece on there that her students do. She has so much artwork. I work with some of the grandmas and moms of the kids in the elementary school, I’m always hearing, ‘Oh that is so neat,’” Wiese said. “She has done so much positive work. The artwork on there is wonderful. She has such a good reputation with the families.”

Working with her fellow art teachers and all her coworkers is one of her favorite parts of her job, but the most important aspect of teaching for Brundrett is the kids.

“Connection is really important. (I) just like having deeper connections with students, especially as they go on throughout their career here,” she said.