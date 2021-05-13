Holdrege earns $3M CARES Act Recovery grant

HOLDREGE — The city of Holdrege recently was awarded a $3 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to construct water, sewer and street improvements at the Iron Horse Industrial Park.

The grant was awarded to Holdrege by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and it was received through efforts from Phelps County Development Corp., South Central Economic Development District, Olsson and the city of Holdrege.

“We’ve been working on that grant since last August. We had a very short turnaround; we were working to get it in under the deadline. It was a team effort,” said PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery.

The EDA grant will be matched with a local investment of $763,682 to construct infrastructure in order to support business development at Iron Horse, including the development of a new personal protective equipment manufacturing facility. The business development project is expected to create more than 70 jobs and generate $40 million in private investment.

