Holdrege earns $3M CARES Act Recovery grant

HOLDREGE — The city of Holdrege recently was awarded a $3 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to construct water, sewer and street improvements at the Iron Horse Industrial Park.
The grant was awarded to Holdrege by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and it was received through efforts from Phelps County Development Corp., South Central Economic Development District, Olsson and the city of Holdrege.
“We’ve been working on that grant since last August. We had a very short turnaround; we were working to get it in under the deadline. It was a team effort,” said PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery.
The EDA grant will be matched with a local investment of $763,682 to construct infrastructure in order to support business development at Iron Horse, including the development of a new personal protective equipment manufacturing facility. The business development project is expected to create more than 70 jobs and generate $40 million in private investment.
This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau’s flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance program, provides a range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The next major project is to move into final design work for the park. From that we will have better estimates on cost. Then we will send the designs out for bid to appropriate areas for general construction, people that specialize in that sort of thing,” Tillery said.
Tillery is hopeful that construction at the park will start in the fall.
“We are just really excited to have this award, and we are excited to get started. There is a lot of good stuff happening there, and we’re excited to get started,” Tillery added.