HOLDREGE – Holdrege High School has reduced the number of music educators for the 2023-24 school year, to the chagrin of some in the community.

After a non-renewal status on a teaching contract, the music department was left with a vacancy for the 2023-24 school year, according to a statement on Holdrege High School’s website. The district said it provided the school with an opportunity to research the present teacher workload and student enrollment in all music courses.

“Currently, we do not have enough student participation in supplemental music courses, such as music theory and songwriting, to justify the need for two full-time music educators at the high school in addition to one full-time music instructor at the middle school,” the statement read.

HHS currently has 114 students enrolled in music courses. The school plans to reconfigure low enrollment courses for next year’s schedule to provide all the current music content offerings as well as an allowance for growth. If student enrollment in elective music courses grows sufficiently, the school would reevaluate the need for additional staffing.

For the 2023-24 school year, administrators made the decision to have two full-time music educators for grades 5-12, and Holdrege Public Schools Board of Education approved the 2023-24 negotiated agreements in a unanimous decision at their board meeting Monday evening. One teacher will provide vocal and instrumental instruction at HHS. Ashley Brock, the current HHS vocal music instructor, will teach vocal and instrumental music in 2023-24.

Morgan Sentelle is the current HHS band instructor.

The decision to reduce the number of music instructors has received backlash from some band students, parents and community members. Elena Olson King, a parent of a band member, started a petition three weeks ago on change.org to encourage the school to keep two high school music teachers. As of Tuesday night, the petition had 1,327 signatures. Olson King presented the petition to Board of Education members at their board meeting Monday.

“I started the petition because I heard that kids were told there was nothing that they can do. And to me, to tell a child they are hopeless and powerless is one of the worst things you can do,” Olson King said in her address to the board. “If anything good can come of this is that you see how many people really support music in this community, and people reliving their favorite band teachers or their vocal teachers and how much music has meant for them. So, I ask that you please reconsider this decision. It means so much to the community, to alumni, to parents and students.”

Olson King was one of a dozen people who addressed the board about their concerns of reducing the number of teachers in the music department. Dr. Brian Alber, the HHS band instructor from 1999-2004 and current graduate program chair/assistant director of bands/associate professor of music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, fears that students and the music instructor will be negatively affected by the decision.

“I think it’s really easy to look at the classes, the ensembles that teacher teaches and say that this encompasses their job, and this is where the bulk of education happens. But it’s not really where the heart of education is at. It is the individual opportunities to work with students. It is the time to help them after school, during planned periods. during lunchtime, before school, where you get to invest in them as individuals and their individual needs,” he said. “Condensed into one position minimizes those opportunities. There is now twice as many students and twice as many needs to meet.”

Amy May, a parent of a Holdrege High School band member, worries students’ individual needs will no longer be met and the teacher will experience burnout.

“We are now cutting that opportunity greatly for many, if not all of these kids, and causing strife for one teacher,” she said. “As the daughter of two educators, it’s not beyond me to understand how much time and effort teachers put into their students, especially in band and vocal programs. The hours outside of school are extensive. The class lists that the school has put out the next year is 14-plus class options. How is that feasible for one teacher?”

Superintendent Todd Hilyard explained to the Hub after the meeting that staffing and personnel are typically handled by the school administration. The board’s main role is to hire and evaluate the superintendent and to administer policy. Board President Teresa Kroll said the board will be looking into the petition that was presented to them at the meeting.

Hilyard said that going into Monday’s meeting, the administration felt comfortable with the decision for the future of music education at Holdrege Public Schools.

“I know administratively we do feel confident with the amount of staff and quality of staff we do have moving forward,” he stated.

Holdrege Board Meeting photos Holdrege community advocates against band position elimination Teresa Kroll and Sandy Dunaway Alex McClymont and Shaun Jensen Brian Alber, 1999-2004 band director Claire Olsen Crowd p1.jpg Crowd p2.jpg Jon Schilling Matthew King, sophomore, p1 Matthew King, sophmore, p2.jpg Matthew King, sophomore, p3.jpg Brian Osborn p1.jpg Brian Osborn p2