Holdrege Craft Show to be virtual this year

HOLDREGE — Due to COVID-19, the ninth annual Holdrege Craft Show will be virtual this year.

The Holiday Edition Virtual Holdrege Craft Show will be held online Nov. 16-22.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22, some vendors will do live videos, demonstrations and tours of their workspaces.

Vendor Spotlights and posts will be shared to the Holdrege Craft Show LLC Facebook page and the Holiday Edition - Virtual Holdrege Craft Show Event on Facebook.

Vendor portals will be listed on the Holdrege Craft Show website. People can explore and shop at holdregecrafts.wixsite.com/home.

Those who want to become vendors may fill out a registration form on the website or email holdregecrafts@hotmail.com.