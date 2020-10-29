 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holdrege Craft Show to be virtual this year

Holdrege Craft Show to be virtual this year

{{featured_button_text}}

HOLDREGE — Due to COVID-19, the ninth annual Holdrege Craft Show will be virtual this year.

The Holiday Edition Virtual Holdrege Craft Show will be held online Nov. 16-22.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22, some vendors will do live videos, demonstrations and tours of their workspaces.

Vendor Spotlights and posts will be shared to the Holdrege Craft Show LLC Facebook page and the Holiday Edition - Virtual Holdrege Craft Show Event on Facebook.

Vendor portals will be listed on the Holdrege Craft Show website. People can explore and shop at holdregecrafts.wixsite.com/home.

Those who want to become vendors may fill out a registration form on the website or email holdregecrafts@hotmail.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Possible mountain lion sighting reported in Minden
Local News

Possible mountain lion sighting reported in Minden

  • Updated

According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the department responded to a report of a possible mountain lion sighting early Monday morning on the east edge of Minden but they did not locate or observe any animal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News