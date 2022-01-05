 Skip to main content
Holdrege COVID-19 vaccine clinic cancelled due to weather
Holdrege COVID-19 vaccine clinic cancelled due to weather

KEARNEY – Due to inclement weather, Two Rivers Public Health Department is cancelling its COVID-19 vaccine clinic 4-6 p.m. today at the Holdrege City Auditorium.

The next clinic is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the same site

A mobile vaccine clinic will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue in Kearney.

