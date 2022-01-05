Holdrege COVID-19 vaccine clinic cancelled due to weather

KEARNEY – Due to inclement weather, Two Rivers Public Health Department is cancelling its COVID-19 vaccine clinic 4-6 p.m. today at the Holdrege City Auditorium.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The next clinic is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the same site
A mobile vaccine clinic will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue in Kearney.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.