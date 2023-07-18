HOLDREGE — During their lifetimes, Bruce and Carol Hendrickson were active in the Holdrege community and supporters of several nonprofit organizations. Wishing to continue to support organizations near to their hearts in perpetuity, the Hendricksons established an estate plan with the Phelps County Community Foundation.

After Bruce’s passing in March 2022, PCCF began to receive the planned gifts that have now totaled more than $6.5 million.

“We are truly humbled by the generosity of Bruce and Carol. They were passionate about the Holdrege community and ensuring the community and several organizations serving it were well positioned for the future, including PCCF. It is an honor to carry their legacies into the future,” said Kara Faber, executive director.

Part of the $6.5 million gift will be added to the Bruce C. and Carol S. Hendrickson Endowment Fund held at PCCF. This fund annually disperses gifts to support five local organizations: Phelps Memorial Health Center, Phelps County Historical Society, Chapel by the Lake, Holdrege Memorial Homes and PCCF.

The First Presbyterian Church of Holdrege, Holdrege Area Public Library, Christian Homes and the Holdrege Public Schools Foundation also were beneficiaries of a portion of the estate gifts.

Of the total, the PCCF received $2.1 million in unrestricted funds, which will be used to support the organization’s endowment and future grantmaking.

Bruce Hendrickson was born in Holdrege and graduated from Holdrege High School. He received his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. On June 12, 1952, Bruce married Carol Schepman. Bruce served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1956 as a line officer. In the fall of 1956, Bruce returned to Holdrege to join his father, Carl, as an agent for the Principal Life Insurance Co. Bruce was active in the community serving as a director of the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Holdrege City Council, where he served for eight years, and past president of the Holdrege Rotary Club. He served as president of the PCCF and was a loyal volunteer and champion for the organization through the years.

Carol (Schepman) Hendrickson was born in Tecumseh, Nebraska and graduated from Tecumseh High School. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and taught school at Beatrice and Sterling while Bruce was serving in the U.S. Navy.

After moving to Holdrege, she was a substitute teacher for the Holdrege Public Schools. Carol was active in the First Presbyterian Church, Chapter H, P.E.O. and the Phelps Memorial Health Center Service League. She was a board member of Phelps Memorial Health Center, the Nebraska Alumni Association and a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.