Holdrege competition to determine top cornhuskers

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum is gearing up for the 2021 Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking and Fall Festival Saturday at Holdrege.

This is the second year for the museum to host this statewide event. The festival is free and open to the public.

Participants and spectators alike are invited to see history in action as the two-horse teams pull the bangboard corn wagons through the corn rows while contestants hand-husk the corn.

In conjunction with the hand cornhusking event, the museum will host the fall festival featuring food vendors and living history exhibits. Demonstrators invited to participate include woodcarvers, rope makers, weavers, quilters, two-man saw, a variety of live farm animals and more activities.

Anyone wanting to compete in the hand cornhusking competition is welcome to give it a try. All ages are welcome. There is a small fee to participate in the State Hand Cornhusking competition. Registration forms and a schedule of events can be found online at the Holdrege Chamber of Commerce website, www.holdregechamber.com/2020-handcornhusking-competition.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be bleachers for attendees to watch the competition in the field.