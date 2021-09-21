Holdrege competition to determine top cornhuskers

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum is gearing up for the 2021 Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking and Fall Festival Saturday at Holdrege.
This is the second year for the museum to host this statewide event. The festival is free and open to the public.
Participants and spectators alike are invited to see history in action as the two-horse teams pull the bangboard corn wagons through the corn rows while contestants hand-husk the corn.
In conjunction with the hand cornhusking event, the museum will host the fall festival featuring food vendors and living history exhibits. Demonstrators invited to participate include woodcarvers, rope makers, weavers, quilters, two-man saw, a variety of live farm animals and more activities.
Anyone wanting to compete in the hand cornhusking competition is welcome to give it a try. All ages are welcome. There is a small fee to participate in the State Hand Cornhusking competition. Registration forms and a schedule of events can be found online at the Holdrege Chamber of Commerce website, www.holdregechamber.com/2020-handcornhusking-competition.
There will be bleachers for attendees to watch the competition in the field.
The museum is in need of several teenage volunteer farm youths to help with the cornhusking competition. Volunteers will ride out into the cornfields in one of the 12 horse-drawn wagons, where one volunteer will time the cornhusking, while another volunteer gleans the stalks behind the participants.
Volunteers are needed at the museum by 8:30 a.m. The competition will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.
All volunteers will receive a free T-shirt and lunch from the on-site food trucks. If you or your group is interested in helping, call the Nebraska Prairie Museum at 308-995-5015.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, please follow current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines. The Phelps County Historical Society and the Nebraska Prairie Museum sincerely encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend the 2021 Nebraska State Cornhusking and Fall Festival based on the best interest of your health and that of your community. Masks are encouraged, and will be available.
The Nebraska Prairie Museum is located at 2701 Burlington Street, a half mile north of Holdrege on Highway 183.