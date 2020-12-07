Holdrege City Council approves mask mandate

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another citizen, Lola Tiller, asked the council to move forward slowly with their decision. Tiller said the mandate may divide the city, and it is going too far, too fast.

“Don’t move fast on this. There is time to do this,” Tiller said.

Some citizens expressed concern about the effectiveness of masks, and Dr. Jeffrey Berney of Family Medical Specialties in Holdrege admitted while they aren’t perfect, they can reduce viral spread up to 80 percent. He also stated that there are no direct health risks to wearing masks, citing a study from the University of Maryland that showed masks provide adequate air flow. Shortness of breath while wearing a mask often can be attributed to anxiety or hyperventilation rather than a lack of air flow, he said.

“(We) can be in charge and help out the community before someone else tells us to shut down businesses, school,” Berney said.

The City Council heard public comments for nearly two hours. Mayor Doug Young then addressed the council, asking the members to step up and do the right thing to help flatten the curve. Young also explained the mandate is modeled after other ordinances in the state, including Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings.