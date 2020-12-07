Holdrege City Council approves mask mandate

HOLDREGE — The Holdrege City Council approved a mask mandate Monday night in a 6-2 vote, which makes the community the westernmost in Nebraska to enact such an ordinance.
The Holdrege Board of Health — made up of the mayor, City Council president, police chief and two appointees — previously recommended the measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Holdrege, like Scottsbluff, North Platte, Lexington and many other Nebraska cities west of Kearney, had earlier passed a resolution encouraging people to wear masks.
The face covering mandate will take effect Thursday, and it requires people age 5 and older to wear masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
With standing room only available at the City Hall Council Chambers, as well as people standing and sitting in the hallway, the council heard testimonies from medical professionals, lawyers and citizens about the mandate.
Nicholas Smith and Trent Fuecker were the two Council members against the temporary ordinance.
One Holdrege citizen, Mike King, addressed the council about his experience battling the virus a month and a half ago, as well as lasting side effects such as memory issues and rise and fall of his heart rate. King stayed in his in-laws’ basement while he was ill and he wore a mask. No one else in his family contracted the virus, he said. King and his young son, Benjamin, implored the council to approve the mandate.
Another citizen, Lola Tiller, asked the council to move forward slowly with their decision. Tiller said the mandate may divide the city, and it is going too far, too fast.
“Don’t move fast on this. There is time to do this,” Tiller said.
Some citizens expressed concern about the effectiveness of masks, and Dr. Jeffrey Berney of Family Medical Specialties in Holdrege admitted while they aren’t perfect, they can reduce viral spread up to 80 percent. He also stated that there are no direct health risks to wearing masks, citing a study from the University of Maryland that showed masks provide adequate air flow. Shortness of breath while wearing a mask often can be attributed to anxiety or hyperventilation rather than a lack of air flow, he said.
“(We) can be in charge and help out the community before someone else tells us to shut down businesses, school,” Berney said.
The City Council heard public comments for nearly two hours. Mayor Doug Young then addressed the council, asking the members to step up and do the right thing to help flatten the curve. Young also explained the mandate is modeled after other ordinances in the state, including Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings.
The city ordinance requires masks be worn indoors through Feb. 23, except by people seeking city and county and federal government services in a government building.
Violating the mask ordinance will carry a $25 penalty. The Board of Health will meet once a month while the ordinance is in effect to give a report to the mayor and the City Council about the number of COVID-19 cases in Phelps County, the occupancy rate at Phelps Memorial Health Center and the ventilator utilization rate at Phelps Memorial.
