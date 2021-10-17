Holdrege Business Hall of Fame inductees to be honored

Rippe is co-owner of Queen City Development Co., a consulting and development organization based in Hastings. He has helped bring innovative solutions to Hastings by renovating buildings that had fallen into disrepair. He is the former director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Rippe said people who really, truly care about their community and who are empowered to do something about it are what set successful communities apart.

“Our rural counties and communities continue to lose population, most at an increasing rate,” Rippe said. “If we want our communities to not only survive but to thrive, it’s time to address how we think about who and what will drive the future of our communities.”

McKeone, who has 20 years of experience in rural community and economic development and was named the 2013 Nebraska Economic Developer of the Year, said communities that create emotional engagement of their citizens have more success with talent recruitment, resident retention and investor confidence.

“Cities that have emotionally connected citizens will see those same citizens do extraordinary things for their cities,” she said.