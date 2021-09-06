Holdrege building steadily but slowly

HOLDREGE — Phelps County Community Foundation Executive Director Kara Faber envisions that Holdrege and Phelps County could look a lot different in 10 years.
One of those differences in the community is the Holdrege baseball complex. Construction has moved forward on the complex, and PCCF recently awarded the city a $250,000 grant to help finish the project.
“Our board felt like the city was making some really good progress on the project. We wanted to help them kind of push things over the edge a little bit with funding to be able to get it done,” Faber said.
The new complex is east of the Holdrege Elementary School and will feature four fields, a concession area, press box, umpires’ dressing area and restrooms. Two fields will be configured for baseball, and two fields will be configured for softball and Little League.
The Phelps County Community Foundation gifted 13.2 acres of land for the project in 2017, and the original estimated cost for the complex is between $1.5 million and $3 million. The Phelps County Development Corporation has committed to provide funding derived from LB840 revenues, which authorizes cities and villages to collect and appropriate local tax dollars for economic development purposes.
“PCDC has committed to fund the bond that pays for the existing improvements at the ballpark, which includes preliminary site work on all four fields, construction and equipping the concession/restroom/press box facilities. The total amount will be approximately $1.125 million,” said PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery in an email.
Work on the project began in 2018, and it was originally expected to be finished in 2019. The project stalled after staff turnover in the Holdrege city administrator position. Funding discussions and construction continued shortly after the hiring of City Administrator Chris Rector.
Field lighting and electrical work currently is taking place at the complex, and the fields are expected to be playable by 2023. Faber and Rector have been working together on naming opportunities for the field, as well as other sponsorship opportunities at the complex. The city has opened a city of Holdrege Parks and Recreation fund at PCCF, and they will be participating in PCCF’s give2GROW this year.
“(The complex) will generate some economic growth for the community. If we can get some tournaments to take place there, it will bring people to town. It will be a nice place for the kids to play ball,” Rector said.
Holdrege Area Public Library
Libraries in the modern day have become much more than a place for community members to check out books; they have become community meeting places that provide an array of opportunities for all ages. The Holdrege Area Public Library Planning Committee was formed last year to begin determining what a modern library could like look in Holdrege.
The current library was a Carnegie Library built in the early 1900s. There have been two additions to the building since that time. The last addition was in the 1970s.
BVH Architecture and Morrissey Engineering, both of Omaha, have done inspections of the current building, said Faber, the chairperson for the steering committee.
“It’s an old building. You know there is likely asbestos in it just based on the age of the building and when the additions were constructed. There is a lot of ADA compliance issues. There are roofing issues. The plumbing, the electrical, the HVAC systems, a lot of that has well outlived its useful life,” she added.
The committee held community engagement sessions in June and July to discuss what a 21st century library looks like.
“We had those first two sessions, and I think that really got a lot of people thinking different ways of utilization of a library. Right now a 21st century library is looking more like a community gathering space,” Faber said.
Faber explained how modern libraries incorporate makerspaces with 3D printers or laser cutters. They also may have meeting spaces, children sections with play areas, teaching kitchens, acoustically sound rooms for music lessons or creating podcasts, and video production areas and equipment.
Along with the community engagement sessions, the committee has organized focus groups and a survey to gather input from community members.
“We are really getting a lot of things that are being reaffirmed over and over again with what the community wants and needs are with this building,” Faber said.
Some of the desires of the community include adaptable meeting spaces for small to large groups, green space, enhanced programming for individuals of all ages and community partnerships within the space.
“We are taking all the information and kind of coming up what the size of the building would need to be. Depending on the size of the building, we will start looking at the current site, what pros and cons there are there. We will start looking at alternate sites, too, and start talking pros and cons with those as well,” Faber said.
Faber expects to have a community forum to discuss the recommendations the committee will make to the library board, the Holdrege City Council and Phelps County Board of Supervisors.
“It is such an important piece to our community and to the education of our community. We want to make sure what we do is the best for the community not just now, but 100 years from now,” Faber said.
Faber is looking forward to what the future will bring for her hometown.
“To get back to the place where we are having huge ball tournaments like when I was playing. To have a great library where it’s bustling and people can do whatever. ... That is the thing that keeps me going on even a bad day. Just think of the end result,” she said.