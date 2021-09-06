Holdrege building steadily but slowly

Some of the desires of the community include adaptable meeting spaces for small to large groups, green space, enhanced programming for individuals of all ages and community partnerships within the space.

“We are taking all the information and kind of coming up what the size of the building would need to be. Depending on the size of the building, we will start looking at the current site, what pros and cons there are there. We will start looking at alternate sites, too, and start talking pros and cons with those as well,” Faber said.

Faber expects to have a community forum to discuss the recommendations the committee will make to the library board, the Holdrege City Council and Phelps County Board of Supervisors.

“It is such an important piece to our community and to the education of our community. We want to make sure what we do is the best for the community not just now, but 100 years from now,” Faber said.

Faber is looking forward to what the future will bring for her hometown.

“To get back to the place where we are having huge ball tournaments like when I was playing. To have a great library where it’s bustling and people can do whatever. ... That is the thing that keeps me going on even a bad day. Just think of the end result,” she said.