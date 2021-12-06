Holdrege bringing more joy, togetherness with Winter Festival

“We think it’s important for people to be seen together. There is a lot going on in Holdrege, but you can’t see it because it’s indoors,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Larson was inspired by ski resorts and Kris Kringle Markets in Vienna, Austria, to have a street fest from 7-11 p.m. Phil Hinrichs of Farm Bureau Financial Services is sponsoring the Street Fest and has donated patio heaters for people to stay warm while enjoying time outside.

There will be food, drinks and a DJ playing Christmas music. Warm drinks will be provided by Fourth Ave. Coffee and cookies from Eileen’s Cookies.

After grabbing warm drinks and goodies, attendants can take in the lighted tractor parade presented by Landmark Implement at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Holdrege.

Since Larson and Jameson began planning the Winter Festival, the city of Holdrege and citizens have been eager to help and take part in the festivities.

“They are excited to celebrate what they already have. They are really pumped about an opportunity to get together and have some fun. I think it’s a really supportive community,” Larson said.