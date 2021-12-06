Holdrege bringing more joy, togetherness with Winter Festival

HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Festival will be more than just a party.
Executive Director Lori Larson and Assistant Executive Director Kelsey Jameson both recently relocated to Holdrege, and they began coming up with ideas on how to recruit others to move to the central Nebraska town. A passion for sports and a desire for recreational activities topped their list.
“If you are a younger adult and it is a Saturday night, what is there to do in Holdrege? What is there to do during the day?” Larson said. “We wanted to fill in some of the gaps for a vibrant community. This is our first building block to make Holdrege a destination for tourism.”
The Winter Festival will be filled with activities for children and adults alike to celebrate the holiday season. The event will began at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Lions’ Pancake Feed at the City Auditorium.
For those craving a more athletic event, they can partake in the Don Sjogren Community YMCA’s Ugly Sweater 5K at 10 a.m. at the City Auditorium.
Larson wanted to continue the outdoor activities with food trucks along Third and East Avenues beginning at 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. While downtown, families can take fire truck rides with Santa Claus from 2-4 p.m.
“We think it’s important for people to be seen together. There is a lot going on in Holdrege, but you can’t see it because it’s indoors,” she said.
Larson was inspired by ski resorts and Kris Kringle Markets in Vienna, Austria, to have a street fest from 7-11 p.m. Phil Hinrichs of Farm Bureau Financial Services is sponsoring the Street Fest and has donated patio heaters for people to stay warm while enjoying time outside.
There will be food, drinks and a DJ playing Christmas music. Warm drinks will be provided by Fourth Ave. Coffee and cookies from Eileen’s Cookies.
After grabbing warm drinks and goodies, attendants can take in the lighted tractor parade presented by Landmark Implement at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Holdrege.
Since Larson and Jameson began planning the Winter Festival, the city of Holdrege and citizens have been eager to help and take part in the festivities.
“They are excited to celebrate what they already have. They are really pumped about an opportunity to get together and have some fun. I think it’s a really supportive community,” Larson said.
While in town, kids can drop a letter to Santa at the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce office, and people can take in Christmas light displays that are part of the Let It Glow competition.
Larson and Jameson hope the event will show how Holdrege is a vibrant place to live.
“Our world is different now. I think people really value the opportunity to get together and participate in our community, even if it’s for a day,” Larson said. “We are so phone dependent anymore so to see people face to face, it’s very joyful.”