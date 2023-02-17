HOLDREGE – The Holdrege area has recently been selected to be part of Nebraska Children and Families Foundation Communities for Kids, a state-wide initiative which supports young children, families and those providing their care.

The Communities for Kids initiative is a multi-year planning and implementation initiative that was created in response to community requests for assistance with shortages of high-quality early childhood care and education programs, the foundation said. These shortages impact children’s optimal development and also pose a challenge for communities hoping to attract and retain the viable workforce they need to thrive.

The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce and the Phelps County Community Foundation began working with large businesses nearly a year ago to address workforce needs based around a lack of child care in the community. On Feb. 9, the Communities for Kids’ steering committee discussed the current need for 131 Phelps County child care openings to be filled, according to the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. However, local employers say that number may be too low when considering late or overnight shifts and people driving significant distances to work.

It’s not just businesses that are worried about losing employees because of a lack of care options, according to the foundation and other stakeholders on the project. In a recent survey conducted by the PCCF, over 96% of Phelps County residents said early education/child care is extremely or very important to the community. Over 80% of the respondents do not believe there is enough child care in the area. The grant steering committee wants to investigate a solution that specifically fits the area, reinforcing current child care providers and providing backbone support for the initiative.

In support of the participating communities, Communities for Kids will provide assistance and expertise to:

Engage stakeholders in identifying the strengths and gaps of the current early care and education resources in the community.

Use informed decision-making to determine strategies for meeting the priority needs identified by the community and creating a business plan if needed.

Connect communities with experts and research, best practices, implementation, quality measurements, financing, use of government/public resources, design, etc.

Explore and assist communities with applying for all available sources of funding (private/public grants, public funding programs such as child care subsidy, no- or low-interest loans, etc.).

“Communities for Kids is excited to work closely with Holdrege and the surrounding area partners using a collective impact approach to address their quality early care and educational needs. With this approach, community partners will lead the way by determining their own needs and strengths while Communities for Kids provides support and technical assistance along the way,” said Shonna Werth, associate vice president of Early Childhood Programs at Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation invests in children from birth to young adulthood with initiatives that are focused on preventing negative life outcomes. To learn more about Nebraska Children’s work, visit www.NebraskaChildren.org.